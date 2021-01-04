ATTLEBORO — Monday began at least two weeks of remote learning for the city’s public school students as coronavirus surged again with record numbers statewide.
School officials made the decision to go remote on Dec. 17 when record numbers of new cases were beginning to pile up.
The numbers fell slightly for two weeks, but hit a new record high of 34,579 confirmed and probable cases statewide last week.
What the caseload will look like over the next couple of weeks is anyone’s guess, but one thing is for sure: The school department will maintain its record of not transmitting the disease in school for at least 14 days.
Schools could reopen on Jan. 18 if the school committee deems it safe to do so.
Meanwhile, city hall will remain closed to the public for the rest of this week.
It shut down on Dec. 24 and was closed last week as well.
Mayor Paul Heroux cited a need to take precautions after the holidays in an effort stem the spread of the disease.
City Hall is slated to reopen on Jan. 11.
The number of new cases in schools reported in the Christmas holiday-shortened week, which ended for schools on Dec. 23, was 16, including 13 students and three staff members.
The 54 “close contacts” recorded that week included 43 students and 11 staff members.
Out of the 54 close contacts, 30 occurred within the schools.
Close contacts have to be quarantined, which put 43 students and 11 staff members out of school just as the district was shutting down for 11 days.
The school committee voted 9-0 to implement remote learning for at least two weeks on the recommendation of School Superintendent David Sawyer.
He urged the temporary measure due to concerns about being able to staff the schools and the increase of coronavirus cases that had occurred in the community and the school population after Thanksgiving.
Officials have warned there could be another surge following the Christmas holidays due to family parties.
Attleboro recorded 249 new cases of coronavirus for the week ending Dec. 10 and the 10-community Sun Chronicle area recorded 914 new cases that same week.
Both were record high totals for the pandemic, which began in March.
Prior to the latest surge schools had been in hybrid mode.
The hybrid mode allows students to learn in-person two days a week and learn remotely three days a week.
Since September the schools have recorded 185 cases of coronavirus, 153 among students and 53 among staff members.
The 185 cases represent about 2.75 percent of the approximately 6,700 population of students and staff in the district.
Seekonk, which began publishing its new cases on a “daily dashboard” in November, has recorded 72 cases of the virus and 76 close contacts.
