ATTLEBORO — The city’s public schools reported 32 new cases of coronavirus for the week ending Jan. 15.
Out of that number, 25 were students and seven were staff members.
During that week, classes were conducted remotely so none of the cases were contracted in school.
And in fact, none of the total of 255 cases since the beginning of the academic year have been contracted in school, according to officials.
Another 60 students and staff members were deemed to be “close contacts.”
Out of that number, 51 were students and nine were staff members.
All of those who tested positive for the disease or are deemed close contacts must quarantine for 10 days.
That means another 16 staff members must stay home, adding to the daily problem of finding substitute teachers.
The shortage of substitute teachers has led to short-term shutdowns for individual schools or even parts of schools and the implementation of remote learning.
Tuesday was the first day back in school since the end of Christmas vacation for the approximately 6,000 city students and 700 staff members. The school committee had ordered a two-week shutdown and remote learning in the wake of a surge in cases believed to be caused in part by family parties during the holiday season.
Cases surged statewide reaching a total of 39,946 confirmed cases for the week ending Jan. 9.
That equals an average of 5,706 new new cases per day which is the greatest number since the pandemic hit in March of last year.
For the week ending Jan. 16 the number of new cases per day declined to 5,156.
After three days this week the number of new cases is averaging 3,358 per day.
Meanwhile, over the last 6 1/2 school weeks, the average number of new cases per week has been 28 with an average of 76 close contacts per week.
The number of new cases for the last two weeks is 25 and 32. respectively, and the number of close contacts is 25 and 60.
Both are lower than the average, which would be expected with students and staff staying home.
The majority of close contacts among students, 503 out of 879, have taken place outside school, while the majority of close contacts among teachers, 89 out of 142, have occurred in school.
