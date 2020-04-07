Attleboro recorded its fifth coronavirus death Tuesday as the number of cases increased by six, bringing the total to 120.
Four other communities in The Sun Chronicle circulation area also reported case increases, bringing the total to 284 for the area, an increase of 26 over Monday.
All told, six deaths have been reported in the 10 communities, with the sixth coming in Norfolk.
Attleboro’s death rate is about 4.2 percent.
Mansfield, Norton and Rehoboth all increased by four to 32, 31 and five respectively.
Foxboro reported 23 cases. Eight of the patients have recovered, Town Manager Bill Keegan said on his daily video update.
North Attleboro and Wrentham remained the same as Monday while Seekonk, Plainville and Norfolk did not do an update for Tuesday.
The number of coronavirus patients at Sturdy Memorial Hospital increased by one to 37.
Out of that number, six are in the Intensive Care Unit, according to the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.
Another eight patients are “under investigation” and may have the virus.
That’s an increase of three from Monday.
Meanwhile, Bristol County saw an increase of 46 cases and eight deaths bringing its respective totals to 768 and 16, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
That’s a death rate of about 2 percent.
Norfolk County added 210 cases bringing the total to 1,592, with six additional deaths for a total of 31 and a death rate of about 1.95 percent.
Statewide, the number of cases increased by 1,365, the second greatest increase since the pandemic began.
The highest daily increase was 1,436 on April 3.
Another 96 deaths were recorded.
That’s a big number, however it includes some previously unreported deaths from Saturday, Sunday and Monday, DPH said in its daily report.
The death count for the state is now 356 since the first fatality was reported 18 days ago on March 20.
The death rate statewide is currently 2.34 percent.
A little under 19 percent of the 81,344 coronavirus tests performed statewide have come back positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.