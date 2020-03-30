ATTLEBORO — The city has recorded its first coronavirus death and its first case of a first responder testing positive for the virus, officials said Monday.
The deceased, who was not named, died Sunday, Mayor Paul Heroux said on his Facebook page. He provided no other information, citing privacy concerns.
“I’m sad to report that Attleboro lost its first victim to COVID-19 yesterday, Sunday,” the mayor said.
“I mention this because I think it’s important to let people know that this is really hitting home now. This is going to be the first of what will be too many people,” he said.
In addition, a city firefighter has tested positive for the virus, Fire Chief Scott Lachance and firefighter and union president Paul Jacques in a prepared release.
The firefighter was not identified.
He responded to a call last week at Brookdale Attleboro, an assisted living center on Garfield Avenue, for an elderly woman who fell and broke her leg, Lachance said.
The patient did not have any respiratory or other symptoms associated with the virus so he and the other crew members were not wearing the protective suits used for potential cases, the chief said.
The fire department was notified by the hospital after the woman tested positive and he and four other firefighters were placed in self-quarantine, Lachance said.
The quarantined firefighters will be monitored daily by local health officials. They are awaiting test results, which take three to five days, according to the fire chief.
"We are doing our best as a department to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 among our firefighters and personnel, while still providing the same level of service to the residents and community members we serve," Lachance said.
"We wish a speedy recovery for the firefighter who tested positive and will continue to stay on top of this situation as it unfolds," he said.
"Our members are on the front lines of this pandemic," Jacques added. "The circumstances experienced today are examples of the sacrifice and dedication our members show on a daily basis. The health and safety of our firefighters, their families and the residents of Attleboro remains our top priority."
The fire department is continuing to respond to all emergencies and are taking the proper precautions when coming in contact with residents, the fire officials said.
The department also announced it is limiting public access to fire stations for general business until further notice.
The chief asks that all non-emergency reports and inquiries to the department be made by telephone or email, rather than in person.
There are 33 confirmed coronavirus cases in Attleboro. North Attleboro reported 19 cases Monday.
The latest figures for other area Attleboro area towns are: Plainville, two; Foxboro, nine; Mansfield, 10; Norton, eight; Seekonk, three; Rehoboth and Wrentham, one.
Statewide there have been 5,752 cases with 58 deaths, the state Department of Public Health reported Monday.
