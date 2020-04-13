Attleboro recorded five more deaths from the coronavirus Monday, bringing the city’s total to 13 and The Sun Chronicle circulation area’s to 15.
Seekonk recorded its first death Friday. The other death occurred earlier in Norfolk.
Meanwhile, the number of cases in the 10-community area increased by 70 since Friday, bringing the total to 486.
“This is a very sad day for Attleboro,” Mayor Paul Heroux said in announcing the latest numbers for the city. “We’ve been told this particular calendar week would be particularly rough, but I thought it was going to be the number of cases, not the number of deaths.”
Elsewhere in the area, Norton and Foxboro had the biggest increase in cases since Friday with 13 each.
Attleboro and Plainville followed with 11 each and North Attleboro reported 10 additional cases.
Wrentham reported four more and Seekonk and Norfolk reported three each.
Mansfield reported two more cases.
Rehoboth did not respond to a request for an update.
Bristol County recorded 13 deaths since Friday, bringing its total to 46 with 1,394 cases.
Norfolk County recorded 41 deaths since Friday, bringing its total to 105 with 2,838 cases.
Statewide there have been 844 deaths and 26,876 cases since Feb. 1.
The first death in Massachusetts was recorded on March 20. The first death in Attleboro was reported on March 29.
Over the last five days the number of deaths per day statewide has ranged from 70 to 96.
Before that the biggest daily total was 38.
The state recorded 2,615 new cases on Sunday, which was the most of any day so far. On Monday the new case count was down to 1,392.
