Attleboro recorded its sixth death from coronavirus Wednesday as the number of cases in The Sun Chronicle area passed the 300 mark.
The virus has turned more deadly in the last week, killing five of its six Attleboro victims since April 4. The city also saw an increase of 17 cases Wednesday, the second greatest daily increase so far. The greatest increase for a single day, 26, came on April 3.
The number of cases in The Sun Chronicle circulation area rose by 36, bringing the total to 320 among the 10 communities.
The additional death in Attleboro brought the region’s toll to seven, with the lone one outside the city being recorded in Norfolk.
Mansfield recorded the second greatest increase in cases with six.
Foxboro and Rehoboth had four more each while Seekonk added three.
North Attleboro and Wrentham added one each.
A number of town administrators have warned that the reported numbers of coronavirus don’t reflect the actual numbers because some cases are mild or asymptomatic. They are not recorded because the patients are not tested.
Plainville had no new cases to report on Wednesday, but Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson warned that the number of cases is very likely higher “based on the fact that many local health providers have advised patients with mild symptoms to stay home and treat symptoms.”
“In many instances these individuals are not being tested,” she said.
Thompson said residents need to continue practicing social distancing to lessen the blow from a predicted steep rise in cases.
“Based on information provided by the state and the anticipated surge in cases over the next few weeks, residents are encouraged to follow the guidance of the state’s Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control with regard to social distancing and stay-at-home advisories,” Thompson said in an emailed statement.
Statewide, the number of cases and deaths jumped on Wednesday by 1,588 and 77 respectively, the greatest increases for a single day so far.
The 77 deaths bring the total statewide to 433 with a death rate of 2.58 percent, the highest recorded for the state so far.
The county numbers also indicate growing danger from the virus.
Bristol County reported an additional seven deaths, bringing the total to 23. That reflects a death rate of 2.75 percent for the 835 cases.
Norfolk County reported six more deaths to bring its total to 37 out of 1,778 cases for a death rate of 2 percent.
Both death rates are the highest recorded for each county so far.
The death rates have steadily increased every day since April 1.
As of noon Wednesday, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro had tested almost 800 people for coronavirus since March 25.
The exact number is 795 and out of that number 128 came back positive for a percentage of 16.1 percent.
That’s about 3.1 points lower than the statewide number, which on Wednesday was 19.2 percent.
The Sturdy numbers include people tested at the hospital and at the South Attleboro drive-thru site on Washington Street.
Patients who use that site must be referred by a Sturdy doctor.
While the percentage of positives recorded by Sturdy is lower than the state overall, its percentage of positives has gone up 5 points since a week ago. That could fall in line with a surge of patients predicted by state and federal officials for this week and next week.
The coronavirus patient count at the hospital has been slowly, but steadily on the rise since a week ago
During that time the number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus more than doubled, from 14 to 37.
A week ago two of the 14 patients were in the ICU. On Tuesday six of the 37 patients were there.
The numbers for Wednesday were not immediately available from the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.
Dr. Brian Patel, chief of Emergency Services at Sturdy, said the hospital is “working very hard” to prepare for the anticipated surge.
He made the comments during a recent virtual meeting of local officials on a Zoom conference hosted by city councilor Todd Kobus.
“Overall we’re as prepared as we can be,” Patel told the group.
Some good news is that the number of patients at Sturdy “under investigation” for the virus has dipped below double digits for the first time this week, registering five on Monday and eight on Tuesday.
