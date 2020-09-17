ATTLEBORO — The city registered a record $8.2 million surplus for the general fund in fiscal year 2020 and Mayor Paul Heroux said that’s a good thing for the city’s cash-starved budget this year and what could be more tough times next year.
All told, the state’s Department of Revenue certified $10.2 million in free cash this week, which includes $771,000 at the water department and another $1.2 million at the wastewater department.
Both of those departments are enterprise departments and their surpluses are not transferred to the general fund.
The previous surplus high for the general fund was $3.8 million, which came last year.
The surplus is the largest recorded in at least the last 18 years and most likely the largest ever.
Heroux said the surplus was due to a number of factors, including his decision to stop discretionary spending after the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
When thousands of businesses closed or reduced operations and thousands of people lost their jobs, tax revenues plummeted at the state level, which meant state aid would plummet at the local level — and it did.
The state gave the city $2 million less for the current fiscal year.
Thanks to the surplus, that gap will be covered, Heroux said.
And the plan is to save much of the remainder to cover potential state aid cuts for FY 2022, when state tax revenue is expected to fall off by the billions of dollars, the mayor said.
“I’m going to sit on a lot more, as much as possible, to balance the budget next year if the state does not come through,” Heroux said.
While the cash is good to have in reserve, cuts in spending mean that departments won’t get needed new equipment and materials, the mayor said.
But the aim is to maintain the city’s workforce at its current levels and avoid layoffs, he said.
Heroux added that city employees are creative and will make do with the equipment and supplies they have until the city is out of deficit danger and can buy them again.
The mayor does plan to spend some of the cash.
He intends to fund a $90,000 lighted crosswalk project and put $200,000 into the special education stabilization account and another $300,000 into the city’s stabilization account.
Stabilization accounts, sometimes called “rainy day accounts,” are used to pay for unexpected or emergency expenses.
Establishing strong stabilization accounts also helps to improve the city’s bond rating.
City Auditor Deb Gould said Heroux’s decision to limit spending after the pandemic hit helped it retain about $4.3 million.
About $714,764 of that came from unspent school bus money that was not needed after the schools closed.
The school department returned about $1.1 million to the general fund.
In addition, Heroux did not spend $1.5 million from the FY 2019 surplus, which added to the $4.3 million brought the total to $5.8 million.
Another $2.4 million was added from an unexpected increase in revenue including $665,000 in motor vehicle excise taxes and $585,000 earned in investment income, she said.
That brought the surplus to $8.2 million.
“It is actually a little more complicated than that, but it is basically how it works,” Gould said in emailed comments to The Sun Chronicle.
