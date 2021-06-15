For the second consecutive week, Attleboro schools reported zero cases of coronavirus.
June is the first month in which no cases have been reported during the school year, which ends this week.
The number of cases among school districts in The Sun Chronicle area also remains low.
For the week ending June 2 there was just one case and that case was in Attleboro.
For the week ending June 9 there were two, one in North Attleboro and one in Seekonk.
All three cases over the last two weeks were among students, according to the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Statewide, 103 cases were recorded in the week ending June 9, including 85 among students and 18 among staff members.
That’s down from 130 recorded in the week ending June 2, 250 in the week ending May 26, 407 in the week ending May 19 and 620 in the week ending May 12.
In Attleboro there have been a total of 508 cases since September.
Out of that number, 432 were among students and 76 were among staff members.
The entire student population of about 6,000 has been back in school since May 18.
Elementary students returned on April 5 and middle school students returned on April 26.
School officials also reported that just two of the 508 cases were traced to an in-school source.
Meanwhile, the state of emergency imposed by Gov. Charlie Baker 15 months ago on March 10, 2020, ended at midnight Tuesday.
Baker, however, has filed legislation that will extend some measures to “allow for time to transition.”
“This legislation proposes to extend measures providing for a temporary suspension of certain open meeting law requirements, special permits for expanded outside dining at restaurants, and billing protections for COVID-19 patients,” a press release from the governor’s office said.
The number of cases statewide has fallen so much that 313 of the state’s 351 cities and towns, or 89 percent, are now in the coronavirus gray zone, indicating the lowest rate of infection.
As the number of cases declined the number of vaccinations increased.
As of Tuesday, 57 percent of the 6.9 million state residents had been fully vaccinated and 62 percent had received at least one shot of a vaccine, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one.
