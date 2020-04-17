The number of coronavirus deaths and cases continued its upward path locally Friday with Attleboro adding two deaths and 11 cases to its totals.
All told, the city has recorded 18 deaths and 254 cases stemming from the illness, which has been running rampant through the state and nation for about a month.
None of the other towns that provided updates on Friday reported new deaths.
The Sun Chronicle’s 10-town area added 24 cases on Friday to reach 633 in total.
The two additional deaths in Attleboro bring the total for the area to 22.
Three other towns added cases. North Attleboro went up by eight to 86; Foxboro added four to go to 52 and Mansfield increased by one to reach 68.
Plainville remained at 26.
Norfolk, Norton, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham did not provide updates, so the total could be higher.
Meanwhile, Bristol County reported 12 new deaths to bring its total to 75.
Norfolk County reported 22 new deaths, bringing its total to 193.
Bristol County has a total of 1,659 coronavirus cases while Norfolk County has more than twice at many at 3,499.
The state saw its worse day so far in terms of deaths, with 159.
This week has been the worst since the pandemic swept into the state about a month ago.
More than 100 deaths a day have been reported since Tuesday with a Monday-Friday tally of 648, which is 46 percent of all 1,404 deaths so far.
There are 34,402 coronavirus cases recorded in Massachusetts.
