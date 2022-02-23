ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year has become a pandemic victim for a second straight year.
The 64th Annual Rotary Auction has been postponed until 2023, club officials announced Wednesday.
“We had hoped to revive the auction this March, but considering the plight of our donors for the last two years, we hesitated,” Rotary President Jeff Nelson said. “Small businesses and local restaurants were hit pretty badly by the pandemic. How could we ask them to donate now, in light of what they have all been through? The answer was clear.”
When the shutdown occurred in March 2020, the club had already collected auction donations and delayed an online auction until that August. In 2021 the rotary didn’t hold an auction.
Despite the postponements, the Attleboro Rotary continues to be an active partner with local nonprofit organizations, thanks to the community’s financial support, club officials said.
Since the March 2020 shutdown, the Rotary has contributed over $85,000 in grants to help local organizations survive and provide assistance to area residents.
The club was able to provide maximum benefit to others by way of the following donations: $25,000 to the Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Fund, $21,450 to relieve food insecurity through Empty Bowls, Food n’ Friends and the local food pantries, and $14,250 in scholarships through the Attleboro Scholarship Foundation.
The remainder of the funds were disbursed to local nonprofits including the ARC of Bristol County, the Attleboro Arts Museum, the Attleboro YMCA, the Big Read, the Boy Scouts, Christmas is for Kids, the Friends of the Attleboro Public Library, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Committee, New Hope, Pave Your Path, the Robbins Children’s Programs and the Smarts Collaborative.
“We know that the Auction will be missed by many in March as it has become a long-standing tradition, but it will return in all its glory in 2023,” Rotary Auction co-Chairman Gerry Hickman said.
Anyone interested in learning more about the club is invited to join members for lunch any Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. at Towne Tavern and Tap in Triboro Plaza in North Attleboro.