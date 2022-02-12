A special meeting of the Attleboro School Committee has been called for Wednesday to discuss the department’s coronavirus mask policy.
The scheduled session comes amid plunging virus cases and a state decision to rescind its school mask mandate effective Feb. 28.
The meeting was scheduled at the request of school committee members Chris Frappier, Rob Geddes, Shannon Johnson and Dianne Sawyer.
It will take place at 7 p.m. in the Zito Conference Room in Attleboro High School.
While the state is ending its mask requirement, school districts can still impose their own mandate if they choose.
Coronavirus cases among students and staff members have dropped below 1% at the statewide and local levels.
As of Feb. 10, 5,634 students and 1,089 staff members statewide had tested positive for the disease. That translates to 0.61% and 0.78% of the total populations, respectively.
In the 14 school districts served by The Sun Chronicle, only one had more than 1% of its students afflicted with the disease as of Feb. 10.
The total number of cases among students in the 14 districts was 238, or 0.79% of the 30,009 students.
And out of the 4,065 staff members, 31, or 0.76%, tested positive.
Area student cases fell from 403 to 238 in the week ending Feb.10, a decline of 41%.
Cases among staff members fell from 60 to 31, a decline of 48%.
Plainville was the only district that had more than 1% of its students with the disease, reporting that 17 of its 656 students, or 2.59%, tested positive for the virus.
Three of the 14 districts had more than 1% of their staff members out with the virus as of Feb. 10.
In Attleboro, 10 of its 699 staff members, or 1.43%, tested positive, and Plainville and Norfolk County Agricultural High School each reported that one of their 86 and 81 staff members, respectively, had the disease.