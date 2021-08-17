ATTLEBORO — The school committee has voted narrowly to require students in pre-K to grade 6 to wear masks while indoors this year with some exceptions, such as for lunch.
The 5-4 vote came Monday night during a four-hour meeting. Voting no were Chairman Steve Withers Jr., Bill Larson, Jim Stors and Lynn Porto.
The committee also decided that students in grades 7-12 who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks.
In addition, unvaccinated students in those grades will not be required to wear masks, even though the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education “strongly recommends” that they do.
That vote was 7-2, with Shannon Johnson and Rob Geddes voting no.
Visitors to schools will be required to wear masks. That vote was 8-1 with Porto voting no.
It was also voted that vaccinated staff members do not have to wear masks and unvaccinated staff must wear masks in the presence of students.
School Superintendent David Sawyer estimated that about 80 percent of the staff is vaccinated.
Meanwhile, a federal mandate requires masks to be worn on school buses and in school health offices.
Prior to the hours-long discussion, Sawyer urged the committee to follow the guidance of DESE which “strongly recommends” but does not require that masks be worn by all students from kindergarten through grade 6.
Sawyer said he is willing to follow that advice because DESE has consulted with experts.
“I have no evidence to doubt them,” he said. “I have no reason to think I know better than them.”
Sawyer said he also consulted with the city’s health department, which told him that a mask mandate was not necessary at this time.
“I gave them the chance to tell me that ‘you are going to have to do a mask mandate,’ but that was not the answer I got,” he told the committee.
DESE also “strongly recommends” that all unvaccinated students and staff in grades 7-12 wear masks, but did not require it.
And the department recommended that unvaccinated visitors to schools wear masks.
DESE said all vaccinated students should be allowed to remain unmasked.
Sawyer noted that the school department has a new coronavirus testing company that will include “symptom testing,” which will provide immediate results and help the department manage issues.
In addition, the schools will be able to test “close contacts,” or people who have been exposed to someone with coronavirus, and be able to tell them if they have the disease.
It’s called “test and stay.”
That will allow the schools to eliminate a quarantine period if the child tests negative.
The meeting began with a number of speakers both for and against imposing masks mandates.
Richard Kelly, president of the Attleboro Educators Association, recommended a mandate based on a survey that about half of his union members answered.
Patti McGuire, president of the para-professionals union, also recommended a mandate.
“Let’s do something to keep us safe,” she said.
Steve Berdos of Streeter Lane said the delta variant of coronavirus poses a threat, especially for children too young to be vaccinated.
“It’s not safe to allow our children attend school without a proper face covering,” he said.
Chris Frappier of Orange Street, a school committee candidate, pushed for a mandate.
“There should be mandatory masking until the situation improves,” he said.
This issue has arisen as coronavirus cases, spurred by the delta variant, is on the rise.
Six weeks ago the state recorded its lowest number of cases at 383.
But last week that number had climbed to 7,474.
However the numbers are still way below the greatest number recorded in January, which came in at 39,946.
Deaths are not rising as fast as cases.
The 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle’s coverage area reported no new deaths last week and there have been none for the last 12 weeks.
The death toll in the area stands at 292.
Others also spoke in favor of a mask mandate, and there was an equal or nearly equal number who spoke against it.
Brian Fortin, of Evergreen Road argued that the kinds of masks used by most people do not block the virus.
He said the most effective are the N-95 masks, but very few people wear them.
Fortin said he is an Iraq War veteran and that mask mandates are un-American.
“If you institute this you are taking one more step toward what this country is not,” he said.
“I will not mask my child and I will not show my papers,” he said, apparently referring to vaccination documents.
Elaine Marine of Mendon Road said she’s a nurse and that masks are ineffective at preventing coronavirus.
“The truth is masks don’t work,” she said.
And Marine said children are more resistant to the disease.
“They don’t tend to get it as easily,” she said.
“My heart goes out to any fear-filled parents tonight but (the fear) is not based on truth,” Marine said.
Meredith Castano of West Street said the psychological effects of masks on children are harmful.
She said parents should be the ones making the decision about whether to mask a child.
The school committee’s decision prompted mayoral candidate Jim Poore to organize a rally against the mandate for the younger students.
He told The Sun Chronicle on Tuesday masking should be optional and up to parents. Poore said if he gets approval from the city for the rally it will be at the downtown common from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
