ATTLEBORO — A week after the school committee voted to reopen city schools on a hybrid model, it is in negotiations with the unions representing teachers and paraprofessionals about how to do that safely.
“We are committed to working with the administration and the school committee to develop safe plans,” Joseph Amaral, president of the Attleboro Education Association, said this past week. “But there are so many unanswered questions.”
Amaral said the school board and his union are in talks on a “memorandum of understanding” for the reopening. He would not predict when one would be finalized.
The Attleboro Paraprofessional Association, which represents classroom aides, is also in talks with the school department seeking a similar agreement.
Last week’s decision to begin the school year Sept. 14 with a mixture of in-person and remote learning came after a sometimes-heated, nearly four-hour meeting at Wamsutta Middle School.
Under the plan, the city’s 6,000 students would be split into two cohorts, each going to school two days a week and staying home three days. On Wednesdays, all students would do remote learning while the schools are thoroughly cleaned.
The school department was to submit the plan to the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, but school officials say the state’s approval is not required.
The state’s largest teachers unions, including the Massachusetts Teachers Association, with which the city union is affiliated, say all schools should begin the academic year with remote learning.
Locally, however, only the King Philip Regional School District, including high school and middle school students in Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville, has opted to begin the year with remote learning exclusively.
In opting for a hybrid model, Attleboro joins most other area communities in swapping students between in-person and remote learning.
“The school committee‘s decision to begin the school year in a hybrid model was the result of long and intense introspection, research, debate and compromise,” school committee Chairman Stephen Withers Jr. wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle on Friday.
“That being said, we understand that the work required to start the year is nowhere near done,” Withers wrote. “We are lucky to enjoy a strong relationship with the AEA and are committed to working with them to ensure that that their concerns are heard so that when we open school in a month we do so in a way that is as safe as possible for our students and educators.
“I am confident that we will accomplish this through continuing to work together these next several weeks.”
Amaral agreed that the two sides are seeking common ground. But, he added, there are still questions about such issues as ventilation.
“Some of those schools are very old,” he said, adding that questions also remain about contact tracing and enforcing safety protocols such as hand-washing and mask-wearing.
In a prepared statement for the union, Amaral said, “While teachers were part of the development of APS reopening plans, that does not mean that there are no unresolved concerns of our staff, or that consensus was reached.
“The AEA and Attleboro School Committee are currently discussing and negotiating the impact of the reopening plans, and look forward to arriving at a safe, swift, and educationally sound resolution for all stakeholders.”
Jim Scott, president of the paraprofessionals union, issued a statement taking a similar stand, saying the union is committed to returning to school safely and working with school officials.
“We are in agreement with the AEA that certain aspects of returning to school need to be worked out in order for every student, teacher and administrator to be safe back in school,” he said. “The APA is looking forward to reaching an agreement that provides a safe environment for all.”
Other area school districts are in much the same situation as Attleboro. North Attleboro, which also opted for a hybrid model to reopen schools next month, is in talks with its teachers union, the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers.
