ATTLEBORO -- In a marathon session, school committee members have agreed that city public school students will start the school year Sept. 14 in a hybrid plan of in-person and remote learning.
In the nearly four-hour meeting Wednesday night at Wamsutta Middle School, the committee members heard outlines of three possible plans for returning to the classroom in the fall: in-person classes, remote learning or a combination of the two. In voting for a hybrid model, Attleboro joins most other area communities in swapping between the two methods.
Along with the rest of the state, city schools have been closed since Gov. Charlie Baker ordered an emergency shutdown of the state in mid-March in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, area school officials have struggled to come up with plans to reopen safely.
"It is not going to be school as we know it," Superintendent David Sawyer said. But, he told the committee, "The hybrid model would be a more manageable start for us as a district."
He said that even though remote learning -- with students remaining at home and receiving instruction online -- is the safest option, under the current levels of the illness in Attleboro, "We do not think it is unsafe to have students in our buildings."
Answering a parent's question during the online open forum portion of the meeting, school board chairman Stephen Withers noted that, while the state did not have to approve the hybrid plan, "five, six weeks is a long time" and facts on the ground could require the committee to reconsider its plan.
The state has allowed schools to open as late as Sept. 16 for a 170-day school year. But Sawyer said he wanted to bank two days in case there was a need to change how instruction is done.
Sawyer said the plan could be revisited after the initial opening to see if it needed to be modified.
Parents concerned about sending a child to class, or for children who cannot physically attend school for another reason, will have the option of doing remote only learning through the Attleboro Virtual Academy, according to Laurie Regan, assistant superintendent.
The superintendent said he "respectfully disagreed" with the stand of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state's largest teachers union, that remote learning is the best way to start the school year. He said the administration is currently in talks with the district's teachers.
Under the plan approved Wednesday night, Attleboro's 6,000 students would be split into two cohorts, with one getting classroom instruction and the other doing online learning and then swapping over four days. On Wednesdays, all students would do remote learning while the schools are thoroughly cleaned.
Sawyer admitted, "If we don't do it right we become the next headline."
Not all members favored the hybrid model. James Stors, school committee member-at-large, argued for in-person learning as important for students' emotional and physical health. "I believe in-person learning is essential," he said.
The hybrid models for the elementary and middle schools were approved on narrow 5-4 votes. The high school hybrid model was also approved after an initial vote that favored only remote learning for the upper grades. That sparked a question of whether sports or extracurricular activities could be accommodated in a remote model. State education officials are reviewing school districts' initial reopening plans and expect to issue guidance on athletics and extracurricular activities next week.
In a posting on the Attleboro Schools Facebook page, the department announced, "The superintendent will send families the official notification of these decisions on Monday. Schools will reach out to families to confirm a reopening plan for each student over the next few weeks."
Several parents, in the open forum section of the meeting, expressed various levels of disappointment with the plan, including some who objected to members being "bullied" into changing their vote to allow for sports.
But at least one parent sympathized with the board's effort as struggling through a "no win situation."
