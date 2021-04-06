ATTLEBORO — The local school district has recorded its first case of coronavirus traced to an in-school exposure.
The person infected was a staff member, according to information provided by the district.
The case was recorded during the week that ended April 2. Prior to it, there had been no cases traced to in-school exposures for the entire school year.
Students have been in school under a hybrid system, getting in-person instruction two days a week and learning remotely three days a week.
Since school opened in September, a total of 431 coronavirus cases have been recorded among students and staff and all were traced to contacts outside of school.
Out of that number, 357 cases were among students and 74 were among staff members.
The 431 cases represents about 6.4 percent of the approximately 6,700 students and staff members.
The total number of cases for the week ending April 2 was 28, with 25 among students and three among staff members.
It was the third consecutive week that cases in schools increased going from nine for the week ending March 12 to 28 for the week ending April 2.
The total for the week is eight more than the number recorded for the week ending March 26 and reflects rising numbers locally and statewide.
For the week ending April 1, Attleboro saw an increase citywide of 109 cases. That was up from the previous week which registered an increase of 78 cases.
And statewide, the number of cases for the week ending April 3 increased by 2,013, a 7.9 percent jump over the total from the week ending March 27.
Cases citywide rose for the fourth consecutive week and cases statewide rose for the third consecutive week.
For the week ending March 31, the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported that Attleboro had a total of 15 cases, 13 among students and two among staff members.
The state numbers are lower because it does not report cases which were contracted by a student or staff member who had not been in a school during the seven-day period under review.
Attleboro reports all cases.
In addition, DESE reports its numbers two days before the city, which could also affect the total.
The schools’ pool testing program showed an increase in positive tests.
The number of pools tested decreased from 222 to 212 but the number of positive pools doubled from four to eight over a one-week period.
That means that 3.7 percent of all test pools were positive.
The pool testing program for the week ending April 2 included 1,833 students and 497 staff members.
School officials are pushing for more parents to allow their children to participate in the testing program so more accurate information can be collected.
“Pool testing can identify and isolate asymptomatic carriers of the COVID-19 virus, thus enhancing the health and safety of those in the APS buildings,” the district’s website said. “This protocol will allow us to minimize the presence of the COVID-19 virus in our schools and maximize our ability to remain open for onsite learning and engagement throughout the 2020-21 academic year.”
To date less than 50 percent of the district’s approximately 6,000 students and less than 75 percent of staff members participate in the program.
More information about pool testing can be found at attleboroschools.com.
