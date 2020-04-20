ATTLEBORO — There are hundreds of coronavirus cases in Attleboro and the city's health nurse, Jacquie O'Brien, is responsible for tracking them and recording the people with whom they have come in contact.
It’s all part of an effort to rein in the highly communicable disease.
That’s a monumental job.
If each case has just four contacts, that's almost a thousand people who need to be contacted and tracked to help stem the spread of the disease.
It’s more than any one person can possibly handle.
But fortunately, O’Brien has some help.
The city’s school nurses have volunteered to assist with the gigantic task, health agent Alan Perry said.
“We’re talking about hundreds if not thousands of people we have to trace,” Perry said. “We’re straight out. We really are. They are greatly needed.”
Perry said their experience is a big help.
“They are a great resource, because they know the community and they know the process,” he said.
Perry said they’ve been on the job since the number of cases began to escalate last month, just after schools closed.
“They’re great, they really stepped up to the plate,” Perry said.
