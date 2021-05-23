ATTLEBORO — Local school officials blame a spike in the number of children absent from classes this year on pandemic fears. Those numbers will improve, they say, once families are more comfortable with in-person learning.
Attleboro, King Philip Regional High School and Tri-County Regional Vocational High School all saw chronic absentee rates over 30 percent during the current school year, according to a list compiled by The Boston Globe. Attleboro High School saw the worst numbers in the immediate area, going from 15.3 percent in the 2019-20 school year to more than 42 percent in the current year.
“The near tripling of our attendance figures speaks to a fear associated with the perceived level of safety in schools,” AHS Principal Bill Runey said in an email reply to The Sun Chronicle. “As we continue to show evidence that school is safe, the attendance has gradually improved. This is proven by the fact that this week, our first of full in-person learning, has been the best attendance this 20-21 school year.”
This past week, for example, absentee figures were 12%, the principal said. That was skewed slightly he said by the fact that senior celebration day on Friday — which stood in for senior prom — “historically prompts more absenteeism.
“Otherwise the rate would have been about 9 percent,” he said.
The numbers are certainly related to the pandemic, Superintendent Dave Sawyer said.
“As the data in the article indicated, the rate at AHS was almost triple what it was the year before, which was a more representative figure,” the superintendent said in an email. “When the positive cases spiked this fall, many families kept their students home out of fear of an outbreak in the schools that never materialized.”
The schools saw the most cases at 112 in December. Those began to fall off the next month with 102 cases in January and 54 in February.
According to the Globe’s numbers, Attleboro was about in the middle of the pack of nearly 300 schools where the absentee rate topped 30%. (Absenteeism at the Attleboro Early Learning Center, the city’s pre-school program, was also up, 38.5% compared to 29.9% the previous year.) The story noted that absenteeism had spiked statewide.
The worst performers in the survey were several urban charter schools, including two in Brockton and Chelsea where the chronic absenteeism rate was 100%.
In Massachusetts, students are considered chronically absent if they miss 10 percent or more of their classes.
At King Philip Regional, located in Wrentham and serving students from Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk, chronic absenteeism was 34.2% this year compared to 11.4% the year before. At Tri-County in Franklin, which draws students from a number of area towns, the rate was 30.9%, up from 14.2%.
KP Superintendent Paul Zinni was unavailable for comment, according to a spokesperson on Friday. Officials at Tri-County did not respond to phone and email requests for comment on Friday.
