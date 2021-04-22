ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus cases among students and staff in city schools have dropped for the second consecutive week.
For the week ending April 16 there were 12 cases, all of them students.
None of them were contracted from contacts in school, according to information provided by the district. All were “external.”
The 12 cases represents a drop of 13 cases or 52 percent from the 25 for the week ending April 9.
And the 25 cases reported that week were three fewer than the week ending April 2 in which 28 cases were reported.
The 28 cases in the week ending April 2 were the most since Jan. 22 when 32 were recorded.
To date, only two cases out of a total of 468 have been blamed on in-school or “internal” contacts.
The 468 cases represent about 6.9 percent of the approximately 6,700 students and staff members.
Citywide for the week ending April 15, cases held steady at 91, which was just two more than the 89 recorded for the week ending April 8.
In The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community area, cases also held steady, falling by just seven from 376 to 369.
But statewide cases fell by 847, or 6.5 percent, for the week ending April 17.
Due to school vacation, the state’s Department of Education did not publish a report on Thursday with the number of cases among students and staff statewide.
The report published for the week ending April 14, however, cited six cases in Attleboro schools and 34 area-wide with 32 cases among students and 2 among staff members.
Attleboro reports all of its cases, including those among students and staff, members who have not been in the school buildings.
DOE reports only the cases among students and staff members who have been in the schools.
Meanwhile, in the pool testing program, Attleboro schools had four positive pools out of 230.
That’s 1.73 percent.
A total of 1,923 students took part along with 551 staff members.
For more information on pool testing go to attleboroschools.com.
