ATTLEBORO — Attleboro schools will go to remote learning for at least two weeks after the Christmas holiday.
The school committee vote 9-0 to make the change from the current hybrid model on Thursday.
Remote learning is scheduled to last at least two weeks, but could go into February if the committee deems it necessary.
School superintendent David Sawyer recommended the temporary measure due to concerns about being able to staff the schools and the increase of coronavirus cases that occurred in the community and among the school population after Thanksgiving, according to a summary of the meeting sent to The Sun Chronicle Friday afternoon.
Committee Chairman Steve Withers summed up the reasons for the vote.
“We have a responsibility to provide the most beneficial, stable, and reliable learning environment to our students,” he said in an email.
“Unfortunately, it has become apparent that the remote model will give us the best opportunity to accomplish this in the immediate weeks after the holiday break.”
He said schools continue to be safe and the reason to close them has more to do with “logistical concerns.”
“Specifically, these concerns include the large number of student and educator absences due to COVID-19 and quarantining protocols, the anticipated low temperatures in some of our buildings in January and the expected increase in cases among the Attleboro public school community following the holiday break” Withers said.
The committee decided that schools will institute the remote learning model on Jan. 4 and continue it through at least Jan. 15.
Remote learning will end no later than Feb. 13, the committee said.
The committee will meet twice in January and will review the situation to determine if it’s appropriate to return the hybrid model.
Currently, students go to school two days a week and learn remotely three days a week under that model.
Coronavirus cases have spiked in schools over the last two weeks since Thanksgiving and before Thanksgiving in the city and state.
Record numbers have been recorded locally and statewide.
For the week ending Dec. 4, the schools recorded 42 coronavirus cases, 33 among students and nine among staff members.
However, there was no transmission of the disease in the schools, according to school officials.
For the week ending Dec. 11, there were an additional 27 cases, 25 among students and two among the staff.
In addition, there were 150 “close contacts” for the week ending Dec. 4 and 82 “close contacts” for the week ending Dec. 11.
All close contacts have to be quarantined for at least 10 days, which takes students and teachers out of schools.
For the weeks ending Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, 38 close contacts listed in a school department report were staff members which makes it much harder to conduct in-school activities.
Earlier this month, Brennan Middle School went to remote learning because of absent staff who were sick or quarantined and a shortage of substitute teachers.
During the closure, lunches will still be available for pick up from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the entrance to the high school on Blue Pride Way.
The committee asked the administration to consider a second pick up area because the high school is not feasible for some families.
