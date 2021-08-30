ATTLEBORO — While the run-up has been fraught with controversy, the area’s first public school system to open fully masked saw the first day of classes go seemingly without a hitch Monday.
Not all parents were convinced of the need for face coverings for all students, staff and visitors under the mandate state education authorities announced less than a week ago.
As she waited for her 6-year-old to finish his first day at Studley Elementary School, Ashley Benson, 31, said she was “a little nervous” about sending him to school with a mask for his first day.
“He doesn’t like to leave it on and with kids his age I don’t think it’s necessary,” she said.
Summer school classes for her two older children didn’t require masks, she pointed out.
“I don’t understand why it’s not optional this time around,” she said.
Nevertheless, all her children were masked for the first day.
State Education Commissioner Jeff Riley issued new regulations last Wednesday requiring all public school students ages 5 and above and all staffers to wear masks indoors while at school. All visitors are also expected to wear masks in school buildings. Masks are not required when outdoors.
The directive, which reversed earlier guidance from the state that left the decision up to local school boards, came as the delta variant of the coronavirus was driving up case counts around the state.
It will remain in place until at least Oct. 1 and could be revised in light of new public health data.
Area parochial schools and Bishop Feehan High School will start the year with students wearing masks, as well.
According to city schools Superintendent David Sawyer, there were no reports of any problems Monday.
“A few people needed a gentle reminder, but we received no push-back,” Sawyer said.
Earlier this month, the city school committee narrowly voted to issue one of the few local mask mandates in the area, covering only students up to grade six.
“I know there is still disagreement on the mask requirement, but I believe most families understand that the choice has been taken out of our hands for the time being,” Sawyer said in an email Monday afternoon.
That’s fine with parent Joe Locke, 52, who has two students at Studley.
“I’m glad they decided to go masked for the rest of the year,” he said as he waited outside, masked, in his minivan, despite the warm muggy weather.
He disagreed with the lack of masks even in summer school.
“I’d rather them be safe than sorry,” Locke said.
His daughter, a Brennan student, wore a mask all day — except at lunch and during scheduled breaks — without a problem, he said.
Kelly Quinlin and her fourth-grader, recent transplants to Attleboro, found the start of school in a new town went smoothly.
“Everyone’s been great,” Quinlin, 51, said, though she added, “It’s only day one.”
She said her daughter went to classes full time and fully masked at her old school.
“She’s kind of used to it and didn’t have a problem putting it on,” Quinlin said.
Attleboro got an early start on the 2021-22 school year. Most other systems won’t welcome students and teachers back until Tuesday or Wednesday or even next week.
In North Attleboro, where classes resume Tuesday, there are at least three Facebook pages on different sides of the masking controversy as well as dueling petitions collecting names for and against.
Rachel Bancroft, who has commented on a public Facebook page in the past, will be sending her three youngsters to school masked, even though she’s not completely swayed by the scientific arguments for masking.
“I try to weigh the risks and the benefits of everything,” Bancroft, 43, said. “I respect the school teachers and the school authorities.”
Kate Faria, 40, will have three children in three different schools in North Attleboro this fall — elementary, junior high and high school. She has said on a local Facebook page that masks should be optional.
Her daughter attended an orientation at the high school recently with no masks required and she questioned the consistency of the rules. But she says her children will be wearing them when they go back to school.
“I’m just happy to see things get back to normal, except for the masks,” she said.
