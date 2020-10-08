Attleboro’s coronavirus numbers have gotten redder since last week.
Its daily case average jumped from 9.3 to 10.5.
Two factors were likely at play in the increase. One was a virus outbreak in the fire department. The second was an outbreak at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
In addition, the city’s numbers have been trending up for five consecutive weeks outside those clusters. This week was the sixth.
The fire department outbreak sickened 10 firefighters, one seriously, and two dispatchers.
The Sturdy outbreak last week sickened four patients and 10 staff members.
Both institutions have reported their respective outbreaks are under control.
While it’s not good being in the state’s “red zone” for coronavirus, the worst of four color-coded categories, there are 19 communities worse off than Attleboro.
All told, 40, or 11 percent of all communities statewide, are in the red zone; that’s 17 more than last week and 25 more than two weeks ago.
Attleboro ranks 20th out of the 40.
At the high end is Middleton with an average daily case number of 58.1
The increase in Attleboro may mean the school committee will consider re-establishing remote learning at the high school and possibly at the lower levels as well.
On Monday the board voted to put off a decision until the new numbers came out.
An email to school board Chairman Steve Withers Jr. was not immediately returned Thursday.
Out of the 10 Sun Chronicle-area communities, seven remained at their virus ranking from the previous week. Foxboro and Rehoboth were downgraded from green to yellow and Wrentham was upgraded from yellow to green.
Attleboro is the only one in the red, which indicates an average of more than eight cases per day over 14 days per 100,000 population.
Yellow is the second highest at four to eight cases on average per day, green is the third highest at fewer than four cases on average per day, and gray is fourth highest with fewer than four total cases.
Here are the current numbers for the area: Foxboro-yellow-5.1 cases; Mansfield-green-3 cases; North Attleboro-green-3.1 cases; Norfolk-gray-1.7 cases; Norton-yellow-5 cases; Plainville-gray-2.3 cases; Rehoboth-yellow-4.5 cases; Seekonk-yellow-5.6; cases; Wrentham-green-3.2 cases.
Plainville and Wrentham have come back from red rankings that stemmed from outbreaks three weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the state’s combined numbers are creeping toward the red zone. Currently it’s in the yellow with 7.3 cases per day.
The state’s rate was 4.3 on Sept. 23 and 5.7 on Sept. 30.
The top 10 red zone numbers range from 16.8 in Amherst to 58.1 in Middleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.