ATTLEBORO — State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro filed legislation this week to create a three-year moratorium on the administration of the MCAS exam because of educational disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is nonsensical to force schools to plan for MCAS (Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System) with all the uncertainty around the pandemic,” he said in a press release.
In addition Hawkins disparaged the effectiveness of the test and said the state should development a new assessment system.
"(MCAS) is not and has never been an accurate or fair measurement of student, educator or district progress," he said.
The exam was cancelled this year, because schools had to establish "distance learning" on the fly in March via computers from home in an effort to stem the spread of the virus which can be deadly, especially to the elderly.
Hawkins said the $33 million paid to test companies should be used instead to prevent teacher layoffs or sent “to low income communities and communities of color who… have suffered so disproportionately during the pandemic.”
“As the Commonwealth of Massachusetts plans for the 2020-2021 school year and beyond, it is critically important to prioritize student development, well-being and learning and to minimize activities that add undue stress,” Hawkins, a former teacher, said.
He said the bill would also establish a moratorium “on using any standardized tests to make high-stakes decisions about students, educators, schools, and districts.”
In addition, the bill requests a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education from federal requirements for statewide assessment, accountability and reporting.
Hawkins said the bill would also establish a commission to develop recommendations for the state’s "next generation of student and school assessment systems."
The bill would allow districts to apply for state grants to explore and develop those systems.
During the three-year moratorium, districts would be required to submit diagnostic data on student learning progress to the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Not everyone is backing the bill.
Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer doesn’t believe a moratorium is needed and argued data derived from the test improves teaching performance.
“I appreciate Representative Hawkins’ advocacy for our students and the funding required to appropriately educate them,” he said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle. “While we agree that testing is an added pressure to an already difficult set of circumstances, we are always ready to meet the expectations set by the state and are confident that if we are successful in our mission, the testing takes care of itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.