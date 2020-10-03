ATTLEBORO — The city’s in the coronavirus red zone but schools will stay open, City Hall will stay open and the best news of all, Halloween remains on the calendar.
Mayor Paul Heroux made those announcements after an online meeting Friday afternoon with state health officials.
“As of now nothing is changing, but we may be taking the state up on some offers of support,” he said.
Heroux said private parties and social gatherings have been a concern and enforcement help may be needed with them.
In the meantime, schools will not immediately change their hybrid operation and City Hall will remain open to the public.
State officials recommended that more data be collected before changing school schedules so that learning is not disrupted.
“We’re asking people to increase their level of vigilance and to not become complacent,” Heroux said.
The mayor also said that Halloween remains on the schedule as usual although the recreation department has canceled it annual parties.
“There were rumors that I canceled Halloween,” he said. “I did not.”
That’s something he does not have the power to do, the mayor said.
“I don’t believe I have the authority to cancel Halloween,” Heroux said. “It is essentially one neighbor visiting another neighbor. I can’t do that.”
However, the mayor said he will issue some common sense guidelines, possibly next week for trick-or-treaters to follow.
Meanwhile, state officials sent inspectors to the city when it entered the red zone, the mayor said.
The state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission along with the state’s Board of Professional Licensure conducted checks at package stores and restaurants to confirm that recommended measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus were in place, the mayor said.
No violations were found, he said. And Heroux is optimistic that the city’s stay in the red zone won’t be long.
“I think sometime soon we’ll be back in the yellow zone and then in the green,” he said.
The yellow zone has the second highest incidence of the virus and the green zone has the third highest.
The grey zone has the lowest rate of infection.
The city’s incidence of coronavirus increased for five consecutive weeks going from an average of 3.1 new cases per day, a level which is in the green zone, to 9.3 which pushed it into the red zone and prompted state officials to connect with the city. Those numbers are based on populations of 100,000 and are measured over a 14-period.
Last week a cluster of 11 cases was discovered in the fire department which may have helped push the city into the red zone.
One additional case, bringing the total to 12, was reported on Friday, but it was found in a firefighter who previously had the disease, the mayor said.
So far about 75 percent of the department has been tested with only one new positive. Heroux said tests were conducted in a pattern that started with those closest in time and proximity to the first firefighter who tested positive and moved out from there.
The positive cases were contained “largely” to one shift.
One of the infected firefighters was listed in serious condition at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence earlier this week, but Fire Chief Scott Lachance reported Thursday his condition was much improved. Heroux said he could be released on Friday.
The mayor said he will consult with all city officials who attended the online meeting Friday to determine what help, if any, is needed from the state. Those officials include the fire chief, police chief, representatives from the school, health, personnel and council on aging departments as well as the housing authority and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
