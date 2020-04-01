Hello there. Hope. Love. Hugs. Health. Stay safe.
Cousins Brayden Bishop, 12, Emily Quaglia, 12, and Paige Quaglia, 13, all of Attleboro, hope these simple messages in a mural near their homes stick with passers-by during the uncertain times brought by the coronavirus.
The trio, who all attend Coelho Middle School and are in sixth, seventh and eighth grade, respectively, live next door to one another on Read and Mason streets. They painted the mural on a fence in their yards over five hours on Friday using painter’s tape to template the spot and write the messages, said Sheri (Quaglia) Bishop, Brayden’s mother.
“I was showing my son the chalk drawings people were posting (on social media) and asked him and the girls if they would want to paint an inspirational mural on the fence to help cheer people up,” she said.
They used different colors to paint over each taped message and when the paint dried, Brayden, Emily and Paige removed the tape, making the messages pop.
Bishop posted photos of the mural to the Everything Attleboro Facebook group, which drew more than 300 likes and dozens of encouraging comments. It has grabbed the attention of passing drivers. Many people have stopped to snap photos.
“The neighbor across the street opened their door and yelled, ‘Great job, kids. Thank you!’” she said.
It has become a community art project of sorts, too. Bishop said others have stopped by the fence to write positive messages and add drawings to the sides of the mural, which she says makes the kids happy.
Brayden, Emily and Paige added chalk-drawn Easter eggs to it over the weekend as part of Attleboro’s community egg hunt, where residents are putting photos and drawings of eggs in windows and on doors so children can find them while driving by at a safe distance.
“When we were out there making the eggs people were driving by beeping, slowing down and yelling ‘thank you’ and taking pics,” Bishop said. “We noticed others have stopped by and written positive messages as well. We invite anyone to bring their own chalk and add a positive message of their own.”
Some people already have posted photos of themselves to social media standing next to the eggs on the fence.
Besides painting murals, Bishop said the kids are “doing well, all things considered,” and that she’s grateful they have each other. She said they’ve been together every day, even before the coronavirus forced social distancing, so she and the girls’ parents, Stephen and Samantha Quaglia, still allow them to see each other.
“I think it helps that they have each other.”
The kids miss school, too, and are spending time completing STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math) projects together, such as making s’mores in solar ovens. Paige is concerned about possibly missing out on eighth-grade milestones, like the father-daughter dance and graduation, Bishop said.
And like many others, social distancing from extended family stings for them as well.
Bishop said her parents live down the street, so they can still wave and talk outside at a safe distance from one another, but not being able to hug hurts.
“They (my parents) are used to seeing and hugging the grandkids everyday and now we cannot get close fearing someone will get sick,” she said.
Brayden, Emily and Paige have 11 other cousins — two who also attend Coelho and nine who live in Norton — that they can’t see, which is outside the norm, Bishop said. They keep up through video chatting but are upset about missing the family’s annual Easter brunch and egg hunt.
As for the adults in the family, Bishop, a real estate agent, said they are “all concerned with the financial uncertainty as we are all self-employed and there is no immediate help available for us.”
“(I) am just keeping in touch with my clients, many of whom have been temporarily laid off, reassuring them that this too shall pass and we will eventually get back to work and happy house hunting. I just don’t know when that day will come,” she said.
While at home, though, Bishop said she’s grateful for the quality time she’s getting to spend with Brayden working on projects like the mural, which she hopes will make people smile.
“I hope that, even if for a minute, it makes people forget what is going on,” she said. “I hope that the kids who are out searching for the eggs get excited when they see giant ones painted on the fence. I hope that the nurses, doctors and all the people working on the front lines of this virus know that we appreciate them and are thinking about them and praying they are staying safe, and I hope that everyone who sees it and sees the giant ‘hugs’ written right in the middle feels a hug ... a virtual one, of course.”
