ATTLEBORO — While there are thousands of people eligible for coronavirus vaccinations, the city’s weekly clinic is having a hard time using all its doses.
The clinic, run by the city’s health department at LaSalette Shrine, administered 196 first-time shots of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, according to Health Nurse Jacquie O’Brien.
O’Brien said the city was ready to administer as many as 225 during the four-hour event.
But as with other sites around the state, the demand for inoculations has appeared to lessen as the supply of vaccine has increased.
The majority of the elder population, which is most in peril from coronavirus, has been vaccinated, but there are still many who remain unprotected.
As of May 6, about 87 percent or 27,046 of the 30,877 people 65 years old and older in The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community coverage area, had gotten their first shot. In Attleboro, 80 percent, or 5,800, of the 7,163 people 65 and older had.
However, that leaves 3,831 and 1,365 persons, respectively, who have not gotten their first shots.
Also, as of May 6, only 52 percent, or 103,757 residents, of the 198,294 in the area had gotten their first shots. In Attleboro, just 47 percent, or 21,901, of the 46,517 city residents had received theirs.
All of that means there are still plenty of people to vaccinate, but for whatever reason they are not storming the vaccination sites.
All seven state-run mass vaccination sites, including Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, are now accepting walk-ins, which means the mad rush to fill appointment slots that crashed websites when vaccines first became available is over.
CVS and Walmart pharmacies are also inoculating people regardless of whether they have an appointment
O’Brien said the possibility of switching to a walk-in clinic at LaSalette is being discussed, but no decision has been made.
So far the city has held three clinics, one in January, at which about 80 people were vaccinated; one on May 3, at which 261 were; and one on May 10, at which 196 got a shot.. That’s a total of 537 people.
In each of its last two clinics the city has used 87 percent of the available vaccine which is ahead of the state’s rate of about 84 percent.
As of Wednesday 3,050,054, or 43.7 percent, of the state’s 6,964,382 residents had been fully vaccinated.
The percentage of those eligible for vaccination who have been vaccinated is higher because the state’s population number includes those who are not eligible for vaccination because of their age.
