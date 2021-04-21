ATTLEBORO — The city council has approved spending nearly $24,000 to run a state-approved coronavirus vaccination clinic in Attleboro.
But there’s still no start date for the weekly session.
The money comes from a grant from the Mass. Association of Health Boards.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, Councilor Ty Waterman said the cash is expected to pay for three to four clinics.
After that, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will pick up the tab for the jabs, he said.
Attleboro, partnering with four other communities, won approval from the state’s Department of Public Health for the clinic on March 16.
At that time the low supply of vaccine prevented them from opening.
The clinic, which is to be held every Monday at LaSalette Shrine, is expected to provide as many as 750 vaccinations per session.
Each of the other four communities involved will hold a clinic on a different day of the week.
Two weeks ago, Health Agent Jessica Horsman said after a meeting with DPH that she hoped the clinic would start in “a few weeks.”
If that comes true it could start on Monday or the Monday after that, but right now that looks like a long shot.
On Wednesday, city Health Nurse Jacquie O’Brien said the health department is “still waiting to hear when we will receive COVID vaccine.”
Attleboro applied to the state for a regional clinic along with Taunton, Fall River, Somerset and Swansea.
The state’s Coronavirus Command Center did not immediately respond Wednesday afternoon to questions about the start date for the clinic.
