ATTLEBORO -- The long-promised coronavirus vaccination clinic in Attleboro is finally set to open.
The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 3, at LaSalette Shrine on Park Street, Mayor Paul Heroux said in a news release.
While it was hoped that 750 doses would be available, the mayor said the clinic will only have 300.
Those seeking appointments can sign up on the state’s vaxfinder.mass.gov website.
The city's health department, which will run the clinic, does not make the appointments.
Meanwhile, the vaccine supply has been increasing and more and more people have been vaccinated.
As of Sunday, 33 percent of the state’s 6,964,382 residents had been fully inoculated.
The number in The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community area was 26 percent as of April 22, and in Attleboro it was 22 percent.
Heroux said the clinic will be a great benefit to Attleboro and the surrounding area because it offers a closer alternative to other vaccination sites such as Gillette Stadium.
“The importance of this clinic cannot be understated,” he said. “First, it is critically important that everyone gets vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and effective. Second, having a clinic in Attleboro allows for easier access to people who have transportation challenges.”
Officials at the city’s Council on Aging recently noted that some members of the elderly population are reluctant to drive out of town to get vaccinated, so the local clinic will be a benefit to them.
As of April 22, there were at least 1,576 persons over the age of 65 who still needed to get their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, both of which require two shots.
Last Friday, the state re-authorized the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one shot.
The use of that vaccine was halted for two weeks while federal authorities investigated reports of blood clots in women between the ages of 18 and 49.
There were about 15 cases and three deaths out of 6.8 million administrations of the vaccine, and it was determined that the benefits of the vaccine greatly outweigh the risks.
It was not immediately known what vaccine will be used at the Attleboro clinic, which was approved by the state’s Department of Public Health six weeks ago but kept it from opening due to a lack of vaccine.
Attleboro applied for a vaccination site in conjunction with four other communities: Taunton, Fall River, Somerset and Swansea.
Each will hold a clinic open to any state resident on a different day of the week.
The mayor said he will be at the clinic on the first day to conduct tours and answer questions from the media.
