ATTLEBORO -- Cans of SpaghettiOs with meatballs keep rolling in for Crystal MacDonald, whose search for the canned dinner for her daughter with autism was the focus of two Sun Chronicle stories last week.
MacDonald said after a number of interviews with local and national media, Campbell Soup Company, which produces the SpaghettiOs brand, caught wind of her story and gave her a call. The company will send her 32 cases, or 782 cans, of SpaghettiOs with meatballs, sometime in the near future.
Other community members continue to send her donations and tips on where to find them as well.
"I am surrounded by a wealth of love from so many people and this all started with (The Sun Chronicle) sharing our story," MacDonald said Friday. "This has been an extraordinary experience. I think I'm still in shock."
Her search was first part of a story on pandemic-related food shortages in the area.
MacDonald's 11-year-old daughter Ashlyn has autism and SpaghettiOs with meatballs is one of the few foods she will eat.
MacDonald, who is raising four other kids and studying to be a nurse, left her part-time job in the spring to care for her children and said when SpaghettiOs started disappearing from grocery store shelves, searching for them to maintain some sort of consistency for her daughter became a part-time job in itself.
Community members have donated over 200 cans.
