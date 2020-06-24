State courts, including district courts in Attleboro, Taunton and Wrentham, will be open to the public for limited purposes on July 13, the state Supreme Judicial Court announced Wednesday.
Courts throughout the state have been closed to the public since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic but emergency matters and some other court business have been conducted virtually.
Although the buildings will be physically open, the courts will continue to conduct most business virtually, according to the SJC.
Courthouses will be limited to those who have to attend in-person proceedings, have business at the clerk or registrar’s offices, meetings with probation officials or in other offices, the SJC said.
Anyone entering the courts will be screened for COVID-19.
Criminal and civil jury trials will be not be held until at least Sept. 8. Bench trials will be continued to July 13 unless a judge determines a trial can be conducted virtually before then.
The SJC said in-person proceedings will be expanded in a second phase beginning on Aug.10.
Although the clerk’s and registrar’s offices will be open July 13, officials will still try to conduct business virtually as much as possible. Drop boxes may be provided at courthouses for the hand-delivery of pleadings or other documents that need to be filed.
Cellphones will be allowed in court buildings subject to rules regarding their use inside buildings.
No new grand jury can be empaneled before Sept. 8 unless ordered by the SJC. Grand juries are held behind closed doors to decide indictments in serious criminal cases that must be tried in superior courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.