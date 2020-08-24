ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro YMCA is dedicating its Pleasant Street Branch to supporting students who will be doing remote learning when schools resume classes next month.
With several area school districts planning a hybrid learning model or starting the year wholly online, the Y has been working with area educators to develop a supplemental learning program.
“Looking ahead to the fall, one of the greatest community needs our Y can address is supporting youth and families through the challenges of the coming school year,” CEO Tobin McDonald said Monday in a news release.
The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional, Mansfield and King Philip Regional school districts will begin the school year in mid-September with remote learning for all students. Most other area schools have opted for a mix of in-person classes and distance learning, at least to open the academic year.
The Scholastic Support Center will offer full-day care, academic support, and enrichment activities to support young people on remote-learning days, the Y said.
“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, the Y has responded to many of our community’s emerging needs, including emergency child care for essential workers, food insecurity, shower centers for the homeless, summer learning loss, and more,” McDonald said.
The Y will offer a full day of programming, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., five days per week, depending on each child’s school schedule and family needs. The center will be staffed by Y program directors, counselors, and education specialists trained to assist children with remote learning and schoolwork.
The center’s spaces are designed to comply with state and local guidelines for safety and social distancing.
Students will be grouped in small, consistent pods of students with similar schedules and grade levels to minimize contact. WiFi will be provided to support video chats, streaming media and other online school demands.
When the day’s learning is completed, students will have time for homework or structured, age-appropriate academic enrichment activities, including fitness and nutrition, swim lessons, outdoor activities, arts and drama, STEM activities, the Y announced. Financial assistance is available.
For more information visit attleboroymca.org/scholastic-support-centers or call 508-409-0755.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.