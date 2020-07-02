A virtual field trip could take area students as far as the San Diego Zoo this summer, even from the comfort of their own homes. Later, they could design a personal logo during an activity that hints at the branding success of companies like Nike and McDonalds.
Another activity could get kids moving with their families or practicing math skills with their peers during school that won’t quite feel like school this summer.
The Attleboro YMCA will host an extended learning opportunity for students in pre-kindergarten to ninth grade this summer through a new program, Power Scholars Academy.
While the program, a first in Attleboro, usually runs in-person at other national branches, adaptations this year will allow for a virtual program that students can access from home with the help of YMCA teachers, Leigh Fontes said.
As part of the program development team, Fontes said Power Scholars is typically designed to supplement learning for students who need extra educational support over the summer, but said it’s a great opportunity for any student interested in continuing active learning – especially after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the last few months of this school year.
“This year learning was not what it normally would be,” she said.
The program will focus on building math, reading and social emotional skills through a curriculum provided by the Massachusetts-based educational non-profit BellXcel. Teachers from the YMCA will then develop their own activities to supplement the lessons.
Students will also receive a package of Scholastic magazines, workbooks and reading books with a family guide to help parents navigate the program. Other activities will provide health, arts, STEM and physical education enrichment.
“It’s supposed to be fun and allow for learning in a little less of a school environment,” Fontes said.
Students who partake will be asked to take an assessment at the beginning and end of the program to measure its effectiveness.
And the best part is the program is free to families, funded by a grant from an anonymous donor.
The Y is hoping to serve 300 area children and is offering two-hour morning or afternoon sessions, four days a week, from July 20 to Aug 14. Registration is required and ends July 10.
The program will also be offered in-person for families taking part in childcare and camp programs at the YMCA.
And provisions will be made for students without a computer or tablet to access online activities. One example is having a teacher call into students without technology to make daily check-ins on their progress.
Fontes said the Y is excited about the opportunity to connect with more local children after many other programs were cancelled, rearranged or postponed because of coronavirus this year.
“This gave us the opportunity to do that and also meets a need in the community,” she said.
Register by July 10 online or by calling 508-222-7422.
