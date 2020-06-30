ATTLEBORO — The city’s Big Read for 2020 is “Circe” by Madeline Miller, and the Attleboro Public Library has been awarded a $15,000 grant to conduct the annual event with a coalition of organizations known as 1ABC.
Activities surrounding the Big Read will take place from Sept. 9 through Oct. 22.
The library is one of 84 nonprofit organizations nationwide selected to receive a National Endowment for the Arts grant this year to conduct a community reading program.
“On behalf of our entire 1ABC coalition of partners, I am so pleased that, for the 13th time in the last 14 years, our community has received a generous grant to host the NEA Big Read in Attleboro,” library Director Christine Johnson said in a statement.
Circe is a Greek goddess and according to a New York Times critic, Miller has “(recast) the most infamous female figure from ‘The Odyssey’ as a hero in her own right.”
Johnson said Miller’s book is especially appropriate this year.
“2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving American women their long overdue right to vote,” she said. “It is our hope to encourage thoughtful conversations around the topic of women’s rights and struggles as portrayed in the themes of this year’s selection of ‘Circe’ by Madeline Miller, whose powerful female title character embodies the fortitude that women, since ancient times, have needed to overcome the many challenges faced in their daily lives.”
As in previous NEA Big Reads events, over 600 copies of the book will be distributed free to Attleboro community members.
Plans have yet to be finalized, but Johnson said coronavirus is likely to alter the activities as compared to years past.
“In this new time (cononavirus), it is anticipated that some of our events, including our keynote address with the author, and book discussions will be offered virtually, or when possible, in person while following the social distancing guidelines that will be in place this fall,” she said.
More details on the events and book distributions will be released in August.
