ATTLEBORO
Wednesday was a beautiful day to go to the zoo.
The sky was sunny, the temperature was about 81 degrees, humidity was low at 45 percent and a gentle breeze blew at 7 mph.
And Ramses the white lion was roaring.
It was like he was glad to see some people for a change.
He’s accustomed to being the star of the show and was probably wondering where all his fans had gone.
Unfortunately, they were confined to their own pens by the coronavirus, which has ravaged the city, state, nation and world for the past three months.
Locally, the virus has killed 130 people and sickened about 1,800.
The usual stream of human beings gawking at one of the most powerful creatures alive and known as King of the Jungle for a very good reason, have been absent.
And Capron Park Zoo has been unnaturally quiet with just the keepers scurrying around feeding the animals, cleaning their quarters and providing them what company they could.
But on Wednesday, for the first day in a long time, the zoo was open and other people began to appear.
The reopening day was reserved for members only, and zoo director Lew Stevens said about 120 came through in a “steady stream” early in the day.
But in the afternoon, a mom and her two daughters from Lincoln, R.I., ventured in about 2:30 and had the place to themselves.
Jessica Galla and daughters Jaylynn, 11, and Kasmira, 19, were entranced by the otters, which were having a great time diving, swimming and playing.
They were able to put on a show for the first time in months and seemed to enjoy every minute of it.
They came over to the glass that surrounded the pool to say hello to their long lost friends.
Jessica said she and her girls are happy to be back.
Typically they visit about once a month and were a little concerned that the zoo might be awash with people on such a nice day, but they were the only ones there.
No worries about catching coronavirus.
“We have the whole place to ourselves,” Jessica said.
And they had 90 whole minutes to enjoy it.
For now, visitors have to follow a one-way path through the zoo, wear masks and maintain 6 feet of separation from others, but that was no problem on Wednesday.
Those rules will be in effect for a while, until the virus fades.
Deaths and cases have declined significantly in the last six weeks locally and statewide.
It will be members only again Thursday; hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday will be open to the general public, same hours, and Stevens is expecting a crowd with good weather in the forecast.
And the zoo needs it. It depends on gate receipts to pay for a slew of operating costs.
Meanwhile, Jessica was grateful to get out of the house and spend some quality time with her daughters.
“Thank you for opening,” she told Stevens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.