ATTLEBORO — Nova Farms is set to open the city’s first recreational pot shop on Monday.
Nobody could be happier about that than company CEO Derek Ross who’s been working to get his marijuana business off the ground for three years.
He was ready to open on April 1 but was blocked by the state’s shutdown of “nonessential” businesses on March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ross said that order nearly bankrupted his fledgling operation, but now can finally welcome its first customers, eight long cash-less weeks after it was supposed to open.
Recreational pot shops were part of the Phase 1 reopening plan announced Monday by Gov. Charlie Baker, and permission came just in the nick of time, Ross said.
“Financially we are at the end of the road,” he said in a statement emailed to The Sun Chronicle on Thursday. “We are fortunate that the governor has allowed us to open when he has. It will take some time to recover from this pandemic, but we are confident we will be OK.”
The business is set to open at 10 a.m. for curbside pickup only.
Nova Farms has grown its own product in Sheffield and will be selling it from a converted jewelry factory at 34 Extension St. in the Attleboro Industrial Park off County Street.
Ross said he’s grateful to his pool of potential customers in the city for their patience.
“I would like to express my gratitude and thankfulness to the residents of Attleboro for their patience with Nova while we navigated the overwhelming complications that delayed our opening,” he said.
City officials are also grateful because the shop will eventually provide some cash for coronavirus-ravaged coffers.
A host community agreement requires Nova Farms to pay 3 percent of its annual gross sales revenue to the city within 90 days of the end of the first year of operations, and every year thereafter for a total of five years.
The city will also benefit from a local 3 percent sales tax imposed on the sale of recreational marijuana.
Nova will be the closest retail marijuana shop to Providence and Pawtucket. A retail pot shop is in operation in Fall River, but in a more rural setting near the Tiverton, R.I., border.
