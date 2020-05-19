ATTLEBORO — LeachGarner, one of the city’s biggest employers, needs more employees to meet a growing workload.
But it turns out hiring is not as easy as expected.
The jewelry maker, which currently has about 420 employees, is having a hard time attracting new workers for a third shift it’s adding because of a new contract with the federal government.
So far, the company said it’s only been able to hire about half the people it needs.
“We’ve found it very difficult to ramp up in the time frame we need to,” Kristina Ranieri, vice president of operations, said this week.
President Tom Kimble said the company’s been trying for about three weeks to get the workers it needs.
He said he’s tried going through temp agencies but has had limited success.
Times are different, and he’s not sure how to get the word out.
“We need to do a better job of reaching out to the community,” he said.
Kimble said he’s proud the government has awarded the company more work, which means more jobs for the city and area.
And the jobs are expected to be permanent.
“As long as we perform, the jobs will be there,” Kimble said.
But in the age of instant communication through cyberspace, he considering “going analog.”
Kimble’s thinking of posting a “We’re Hiring” banner on the company’s Pearl Street building.
Director of Human Resources Melissa Casey said there are about 22 entry level positions open on the third shift and about four on the second.
Positions include inspection, packaging and machine operators.
The goal at the start was to hire 44 people for a new third shift, so the company only has about half of the workers it needs to meet production goals.
Third shift employees get a shift differential in pay and paid breaks for an eight-hour day.
She noted that the company is also in need of skilled positions like electricians and machine maintenance workers.
Casey said the company has been open throughout the coronavirus crisis because it’s been deemed an essential business due to its government contracts.
Kimble said he could not comment specifically on what products it makes for the government.
If people are worried about exposure to coronavirus, Casey said many precautions are taken to make the facility safe.
“It’s important to know employees are safe and following proper protocols,” she said.
Masks are worn by all employees, temperatures are taken when entering the facility, sanitizing is done constantly and workers are required to maintain social distancing.
It’s worked well.
“We have not seen a spreading of the disease,” Casey said. “It’s a safe place for people to work.”
A special number has been established for job seekers — 774-203-1157.
