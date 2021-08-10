ATTLEBORO — A century-old local company is defending its sizeable grant from a government program set up to help restaurants struggling though the pandemic.
Russell Morin Jr., treasurer of Morin’s Inc., in a letter to the editor of The Sun Chronicle, published Wednesday, said the $10 million the company got from the federal Restaurant Revitalization Program “will help keep our 110 year track record of serving our guests in place for another generation.” The letter appears on Page A7 of Wednesday’s paper.
Morin said the money will be used according to government rules, but that it was needed keep the company going.
Only four other food service companies in the state received grants of $10 million, the highest level of funding awarded in the Small Business Administration program.
The Sun Chronicle, in a story last week, noted that that more than 40 restaurants in the area received the RRP funds, ranging from the Morin’s grant to a few thousand dollars for smaller businesses. The list of recipients was released last month.
Russel Morin declined to comment for that story. He also declined via email to go much beyond what he wrote his letter to the editor, saying that the “missive should suffice.”
Earlier this week, a letter to the editor criticized the Morin’s grant, with the writer saying “many other restaurants received nothing.”
“.. .I firmly believe a business receiving $10 million in taxpayer money should have to provide a full accounting of exactly how that money is being utilized. The taxpayers want to know,” Kenneth Porter of Attleboro wrote.
Morin’s Inc. is the parent company not only of the iconic downtown Attleboro diner and bar and grill, but also of Russell Morin Catering and Events and Cru Café in Newport, R.I.
In his letter, Russel Morin points out that before the shutdowns required by emergency pandemic orders last year, it was a $20 million company with 400 employees.
“During 2020 the company lost $4 million,” he wrote, adding it may face additional losses this year as it tries to keep prices down.
“We made the decision to do whatever we could to keep business going. We took on business that was unprofitable, paid our employees’ health insurances fully, kept their benefits going, and provided meals and groceries at cost. For our venues we supported their lease payments and fundraisers, we allowed any 2020 bride a full refund and rescheduled and planned any brides that wanted to move,” he wrote.
In a separate email to The Sun Chronicle, Morin cited a long letter from a bride whose wedding, postponed from 2020, took place Aug. 1. In it, she lavished praise on the food served at the reception and Morin’s event staff and thanked them for making the day go smoothly.
“... if there were any hiccups (her husband) and I never noticed them. So many of our guests went out of their way to tell us how incredible the staff was and how impressed they were,” she said.
Morin added, “This is a what we care about at (Russell Morin). It is the reason we need the RRF.”
In his letter, Morin noted that three of the owners of the company are veterans, who are given preference in consideration for the grants, and that helped it be considered for the initial round of funding in May.
“We will use our federal grant exactly as it is required on the SBA website,” Morin wrote.
According to the SBA, the grants, which do not have to be repaid, can be used for specific expenses, including:
- Business payroll costs (including sick leave).
- Payments on any business mortgage obligation.
- Business rent payments (this does not include prepayment of rent).
- Business debt service, both principal and interest (this does not include any prepayment of principal or interest).
- Business utility payments.
- Business maintenance expenses.
- Construction of outdoor seating.
- Business supplies (including protective equipment and cleaning materials).
- Business food and beverage expenses (including raw materials).
- Covered supplier costs.
- Business operating expenses.
On a national level, the program — which ended last month when the last of its nearly $29 billion was dispensed — has not always gone smoothly.
According to The New York Times, the RRP “fulfilled fewer than a third of the grant requests it received.”
Some grants were revoked for errors on applications, in which owners have to disclose information on expenses, payroll, profits and other financial matters; or after lawsuits alleged the program’s preferential treatment for women and minority business owners was discriminatory.
Industry groups want Congress to provide more funds for the program, and bills to add $60 billion have been introduced, with bipartisan backing, in the House and Senate. Their future is unclear.
