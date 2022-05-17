ATTLEBORO — The city has taken another step toward providing rent and mortgage relief to those who lost their jobs and income during the coronavirus pandemic.
It has advertised for a non-profit agency to run a program that would provide grants to city residents who suffered financially.
Mayor Paul Heroux announced his intent to establish the program last August.
He said $500,000 from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act will be used to fund the initiative.
Heroux said $50,000 will go the non-profit selected to run the program and the remaining $450,000 will go to applicants who qualify for the cash.
Non-profit agencies have until 11 a.m. on June 15 to apply for the job, so the program is still at least a month away.
Individuals applying for the money will have show how they were affected.
“Applicants would need to prove they were financially impacted by COVID (coronavirus) and that is why they fell behind on their rent,” Heroux said Tuesday.
The amount each applicant would be eligible for has yet to be determined, the mayor said.
Meanwhile, Bristol County is expecting to receive the second half, $55 million, of a $110 million ARPA grant from the federal government within days, county Treasurer Christopher Saunders said.
That money will be divided up among the 20 cities and towns based on their populations.
Each city and town has to apply for its share and lay out what it plans to do with the cash because use of the money must fall within ARPA rules, Saunders said.
Attleboro, with about 8% of the county’s population, is slated to get about $7.9 million.
Agencies applying to administer the program can go to www.cityofattleboro.us for more information.