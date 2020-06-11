ATTLEBORO — Like many hospitals, Sturdy Memorial hemorrhaged cash in the catastrophic wake of the coronavirus. But unlike some others, it’s expected to bounce back healthily.
President and CEO Joe Casey said Thursday he anticipates Sturdy will be deep in red ink by year’s end, but its overall financial strength will enable it to heal its financial wounds.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended the year with a loss of several million dollars,” he told The Sun Chronicle.
But the boss is not concerned.
“We’re still in good shape financially,” he said. “People should not be worried that the hospital won’t be here for years to come.”
A long string of annual surpluses have saved the day for Sturdy, he said.
“We have historically performed really well and that’s a good thing because it has put us in a position to weather this virus,” Casey said.
The 2019 surplus was $3.7 million.
And in 2018 it was $5.3 million.
That cash added to its other assets and combined with solid fiscal management over the years has enabled the hospital to avoid layoffs and furloughs for its staff during the pandemic, Casey said.
In addition, it has been able to purchase the supplies needed to fight the virus such as personal protective equipment, some of which cost three times the usual amount due to high demand.
Casey didn’t have an exact figure on how much the hospital has lost so far, but high costs and loss of revenue from elective procedures that had to be postponed have combined to put a huge hole in the bottom line.
If Sturdy does end up in the red as Casey expects, it will be the first time in 35 years.
The hospital has realized a surplus for 34 straight years, usually in the millions of dollars.
That money is typically used to improve the hospital’s infrastructure and technology and to provide free care for some patients who can’t pay.
This year, for example, he said the hospital spent money on doubling the size of its pharmacy.
While the virus appears to be on the wane at the moment, it could come back in the fall and create more medical and financial havoc, but even if that happens Sturdy will still be OK, Casey said.
“We can get through a couple of bad years, if we have to,” he said, though he added it takes more than money to overcome hard times.
Community support, such as the parade of fire apparatus by local fire departments several weeks ago and numerous donations of supplies, has bolstered spirits at the hospital, Casey said.
And, he added, the staff has performed at a very high level.
“Our employees did a super job helping us weather this pandemic,” Casey said.
