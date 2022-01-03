ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux won’t get any thunderous applause when he gives his third inaugural address Tuesday night.
And that’s because no one will be in Attleboro High’s Bray Auditorium to hear him.
The inaugural ceremonies were to be by invitation only, due to coronavirus, but that plan was scrubbed Monday when cases soared and Heroux decided he did not want to make things worse.
An estimated 240 guests were expected to attend.
Now none are.
“With omicron being as virulent as it is, we need to take more precautions to reduce the number of people in the swearing in tomorrow,” he said in an email Monday. “I spoke with the city health agent and she and I are in agreement that we should further scale back the inauguration tomorrow. We need to be as lean as possible...”
So now no one will be there except the city’s newly elected officials and a few others, including reporters.
“The people attending are part of the ceremony, or are workers making the ceremony happen,” Heroux said in a follow-up email. “Otherwise, I don’t think any one else will be in attendance.”
The actual oath-taking will occur at 6 p.m. in the office of the superintendent of schools. Heroux will do the swearing in.
A ceremonial oath taking will occur an hour later in Bray Auditorium performed by members of the city’s Youth Commission.
