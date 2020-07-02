Some people may be flashing around an official-looking card or a flyer stating they are exempt from wearing a mask.
But the justice department and the Better Business Bureau say the card and flyer, which bear the U.S. Department of Justice seal, were not issued or endorsed by the federal government.
The card is being circulated online by a group calling itself the Freedom to Breathe Agency, claiming the holder is lawfully exempt from wearing a mask endorsed by the American with Disabilites Act.
“The card is simply not valid,” the BBB said in a statement Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask in public as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus, along with physical social distancing and hand washing.
But wearing a mask has become a political issue in the United States. Many who refuse to do so in public argue it is a matter of personal freedom and resent the government telling them they should wear one.
The card claims that wearing a mask will force the holder to incur mental or physical risk. But health experts and the Justice Department are urging the public not to believe the claim.
The information on the card also claims that the Americans with Disabilities Act forbids asking about the cardholder's health condition. It states that if questions are asked, financial penalties of up to $75,000 or higher can be levied.
The ADA does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate requirements necessary for safe operations, according to the department.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Rhode Island issued an alert about the cards. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston last week said no complaints have been made to the office.
For more information, visit ADA.gov or call the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 or 800-514-0383 (TTY).
