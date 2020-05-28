MANSFIELD — Local middle school theater students got to “meet” someone who walked in their shoes and then went on to Broadway to win awards.
David Korins, a 1994 Mansfield High School graduate, spoke virtually to sixth- and seventh-grade theater students Wednesday via Google Meet.
Korins is an acclaimed Broadway set designer who has worked on productions such as the award-winning “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Beetlejuice” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.”
“Mrs. Doubtfire” had just started previews in March before performances were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He earned an Emmy for production design for “Grease: Live!” in 2016, as well as several Tony, Lortel, Obie, Drama Desk and Henry Hewes Design award nominations.
He spoke to the classes of Qualters Middle School teachers Jessica Strunin and Patrick McCrossan about his experiences in theater and about being a professional set designer, according to Superintendent Teresa Murphy.
Students in the Qualters Middle School Drama Club were also invited to the virtual meeting.
The club was scheduled to put on a production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” this spring before it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Strunin and McCrossan had been researching ways to remotely engage with their students about theatrical elements such as props, costumes and set design.
While researching, they discovered several videos with Korins discussing the set designs for “Hamilton” and “Beetlejuice.”
Strunin’s mother, a former teacher in Sharon, was recently a guest speaker in a former colleague’s digital classroom and many students showed up and were very active and interested.
“I thought that if we could get a guest speaker to talk with our theater students, it could be a cool and unique learning opportunity and another way to get the students engaged,” Strunin said.
“Being a former Mansfield student, and having accomplished so much on Broadway, David seemed like the perfect choice,” said Strunin, who then contacted Korins.
Korins said he was excited to share his experiences with the students from his hometown.
“Even though I’ve been living in New York City for 21 years, if you cut me open I still bleed Mansfield green and white,” he said in a prepared statement.
Qualters theater students have been keeping busy while school has been closed due to the pandemic.
They have been working on a project where they took a children’s book from their home and designed various theatrical elements around it, including a prop, a costume and a set, Murphy said.
“Given the world we currently live in, it is so important that our students remain engaged in learning and have opportunities to explore the things they are passionate about,” she said.
