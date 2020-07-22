MANSFIELD — Amid the ongoing national debate over reopening schools in the fall, local parents appear to be giving a resounding “Yes.”
An online survey emailed last week to parents of public school students asked, “With appropriate safety and social distancing measures in place, do you plan on sending your child back to school for in-person learning?”
By the time the Fall 2020 Planning Survey closed on Wednesday, with a total of 3,122 responses, one per child, more than 68 percent of families had said they did plan on sending students back to class. Only 6.7 percent said they would not. The rest, about a quarter of the respondents, said they were still unsure.
In a newsletter sent to parents, Superintendent Teresa Murphy, said, “I had been reluctant to send home one of these surveys because if I were a parent I wouldn’t be able to respond until I knew all of the details. But, the responses were helpful to us.”
Murphy added, “We will continue to enlist your feedback through additional, more comprehensive surveys over the next few weeks.”
Murphy also said the schools will be ready to distribute laptops to students to aid in remote learning.
Schools in Massachusetts are preparing reopening plans that will include in-person instruction, remote learning and some combination of the two. Most school districts are awaiting further instructions from the state and are not expected to announce final plans until next month.
Only about 1 in 10 Americans think daycare centers, preschools or K-12 schools should open this fall without restrictions, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs. Most think mask requirements and other safety measures are necessary to restart in-person instruction, and roughly 3 in 10 say that teaching kids in classrooms shouldn’t happen at all.
The poll finds only 8 percent of Americans say K-12 schools should open for normal in-person instruction. Just 14% think they can reopen with minor adjustments, while 46 percent think major adjustments are needed. Another 31 percent think instruction should not be in person this fall. It’s little different among the parents of school-age children.
The poll finds a majority of Americans, 56 percent, say they are very or extremely concerned that reopening schools will lead to additional infections in their communities; another 24 percent are somewhat concerned.
The poll finds about half of parents saying they are at least somewhat concerned about their child losing services like school lunches or counseling because of the pandemic.
More say they are worried about their child falling behind academically: 55 percent are very concerned, with another 2 percent somewhat concerned.
A majority of parents, 65 percent, are at least somewhat concerned about their own ability to juggle responsibilities.
