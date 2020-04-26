NORTH ATTLEBORO — The back parking lot of Madonna Manor reverberated with the melody of bagpipes on Saturday as nine of the younger members of the Colonial Pipers Bagpipe Band played a medley of songs for the residents and healthcare workers.
After a brief warm-up on the front lawn of the Richards Memorial Library, the bagpipers crossed the street and continued their marching tune around to the back of the nursing home, all while practicing safe social distancing.
As the bagpipers played songs such as “Scotland Brave,” “Wearing O’ The Green,” a jig called “Itchy Fingers,” and several traditional military songs, many of the home’s workers could be seen looking out of the second-, third- and fourth-story windows. A few other staff members also came outside to watch and listen at a distance, joining the small crowd of people who had followed the bagpipers at a safe distance.
The residents and staff members at the facility were all able to hear and enjoy the music being played outside, thanks to its speaker system.
“It was a real lift. They needed something like that,” said Diane Bellissimo, one of the facility’s activity assistants. “It brought smiles to a lot of faces.”
Nellie Guilmette, the nursing supervisor on duty Saturday, agreed that the pipers’ music sounded “very beautiful.”
“It was really something positive for the residents and the staff,” Guilmette said. “It gave us something to enjoy.”
The group played for about 20 minutes before going to Sturdy Memorial Hospital to perform for the healthcare workers and patients there.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, Saturday marked the first time the bagpipers had played as a group since March 7, when they performed at the Irish festival in Worcester.
Since then, Monday night rehearsals have taken place online via Zoom.
For Donna Lucas, the Colonial Pipers’ band director, the experience of playing music for the residents and staff members of Madonna Manor gave her chills of excitement.
“I was so happy to be there,” Lucas said. “It was such a good feeling, and just to play as a group and see everyone again was really exciting.”
Both Lucas and Henry Wan, who is the group’s drum instructor, came up with the idea of performing at Madonna Manor after another pipers’ member played outside St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester.
Additionally, the choice for Madonna Manor was in part due to the memory of the group’s founding director, the late Rev. Francis Crowley, who was a resident at Madonna Manor before his death in 2008.
Crowley founded the Colonial Pipers in 1972.
Wan wanted to honor the efforts of the staff members, protecting what Wan called “the most vulnerable members of our population” from the coronavirus.
“(The Colonial Pipers) came to realize we have this skill to bring people joy through live music, and we can do this through social distancing,” Wan said.
Lucas said that she and the other directors teach the younger bagpipe players how much they, as musicians, can provide to people through the “soul-stirring” power of music.
“I feel deeply proud of my band members for doing nothing in return but to bring joy to other people,” Wan said. “It was a profound honor to be able to play for our front line workers.”
