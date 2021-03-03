Massachusetts teachers will be eligible to register for a coronavirus vaccine starting March 11, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday, and local teachers union leaders say the announcement is a hopeful sign.
The Republican governor’s announcement at a Gloucester elementary school came a day after President Joe Biden urged states to prioritize vaccinations for teachers, and the same day retail pharmacy locations said they would start accepting signups from teachers.
Unions have been pressuring Baker’s administration to move teachers higher on the state’s vaccination prioritization list, especially since education officials announced plans to get all districts to reopen elementary schools for full-time, in-person learning in April.
“The union is excited that vaccinations will be available for staff in March,” Nicole Reminder, president of the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers, said in statement.
She added, however, that “it is unrealistic to think that all of our staff are going to be vaccinated in time for schools to reopen within this month.”
North Attleboro is planning to bring students back for in-person learning four days a week, starting with kindergartners next Monday.
Scott Cohen, teachers union president in Mansfield, said, “We are certainly in favor of getting all students back to school as soon as it is safe. We are so happy to hear that there is a real plan to get teachers vaccinated and this will definitely shed some positive light on the planning process to get them all back here.”
Mansfield kindergartners returned to full-time in-person classes Monday.
Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said Baker’s decision helps pave the way for a return to full, in-person learning.
“It’s welcome news that the governor is finally with the program,” Najimy said. “This is a victory for the students, school employees and the entire education community.”
Baker said the state’s move will make about 400,000 educators, child care workers, and school staffers eligible for a vaccine. He said because vaccination supply remains limited, it may take some time to book an appointment.
“The fact remains, we are still only going to get about 150,000 first doses every week,” he said. “We’d like everybody to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, but it will take time to move the current folks who are left in the 65-plus and two co-morbidities categories, who want to get vaccinated, through the system, as well as the 400,000 educators who would be part of this group.”
Massachusetts has administered about 1.2 million first doses and 1.8 million total vaccines, state health officials say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.