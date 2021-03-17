All residents of Massachusetts age 16 and older will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine beginning April 19, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced Wednesday, a move praised by local lawmakers from both parties.
Before the April date, residents age 60 and older as well as workers considered essential can get a vaccine starting March 22, while those 55 and older can get a shot beginning April 5, the administration said in a statement.
The essential workers eligible for a vaccination starting March 22 include those who work at supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants and funeral home, as well as transit employees.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said making grocery and other service workers eligible was a step in the right direction.
“It’s setting up a stage to do really well,” he said, but added that teachers should be able get the vaccine before people like him, even though his age makes him eligible.
Although, like many potential recipients, Hawkins has not been able to sign up for a shot yet.
The legislator, who has been critical of the state’s approach in the past, said the system is still “chaotic.”
Once the supply of vaccines catches up, however, he said, “I think the sites will work very well.”
That includes the regional site recently approved for Attleboro and several other Southeastern Mass. communities.
“We have got the drill down,” Hawkins said.
Other lawmakers also saw the governor’s announcement as a step in the right direction.
“The expansion is a good move as well as having a specific inoculation timetable to allow the citizens of Massachusetts to know where they stand schedule-wise,” state rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk said in an email. “I believe that the Department of Public Health and the administration are data driven and that is how they have addressed the pandemic.”
State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, believes the governor’s announcement is “well timed.”
Baker’s popularity has dropped in recent days, according to pollsters, due to the difficulties with vaccine scheduling. Barrows, however, doesn’t think that influenced the governor’s decision.
“We have gotten the first group done,” he said in an email.
Barrows said the change to a “much better distribution” is based on the federal government’s promise to deliver vaccines. It’s “all about supply.”
“Home-bound folks will be addressed and treated by local first responders. Hopefully, we will achieve the goals in four to six weeks. We have been told by the president vaccines are on their way,” Barrows said.
Baker said his administration has received assurances from the federal government that “an increased vaccine supply will be available to states soon.”
The statement added, however, “Depending on supply, it could take weeks for people to be notified that an appointment is available at a mass vaccination site.”
All residents can preregister for an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.
(Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.)
