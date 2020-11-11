A news conference by Gov. Charlie Baker last week encouraging schools to reopen fully in-person has kicked up debate among parents who, after two months of adjusting their families to a hybrid learning schedule, are still split on the issue.
On Friday, Baker released new protocols that called for all school districts with relatively safe coronavirus levels — those in gray, green or yellow zones — to reopen regularly, if feasible, under safety guidelines.
Area school superintendents said that’s not possible given the current spacing requirements for classes, transportation and lunches.
But some area parents are eager for schools to try. Others think it’s too soon.
Wendy Kuczynski of Mansfield said she believes an increase in coronavirus cases statewide is coming from “uncontrolled” situations, like social gatherings and sporting events, which need more restrictions.
But she believes “more controlled environments” like schools should be working toward normal.
“We’ve had time to discover how the virus is going and how to deal with it in our schools,” the mother of one said. “In June, we didn’t have that information. It was all a trial run.”
Kuczynski said while full, in-person learning might not work everywhere, those who are able to try, should.
“You have to start somewhere,” she said.
Kuczynski added that remote learning is not working and is negatively affecting children’s morale.
“They’ve suffered so much (from) a lack of being around their friends and a lack of structure,” she said. “We can’t fail them like this.”
And while the topic draws differing opinions, many of which she understands, Kuczynski believes the governor knows more about the data than the average parent does, and said he has everyone’s best interest at heart.
Rob Burnett said he was pleased with the governor’s remarks and has been disappointed with schools from the start.
He has a son in Attleboro and a stepdaughter in Mansfield schools, and said he felt both districts focused on potential “feelings” instead of analyzing data when deciding to go hybrid. He said they have ignored their true charter: Education.
“They’re not doing full-time school,” he said. “With my son, he has 30 minutes of interaction with his teacher a day, and it’s mostly them putting YouTube videos on. They’re both at a place where they’re just learning to read, and the bulk of that education is coming from us, not the schools.
“At the end of the day, it’s not up to the school committee to make public health decisions.”
Kate Faria of North Attleboro said she believes schools should reopen fully because they provide safety, stability and socialization for students.
“Places with very low cases of the virus and very low transmission rates should be getting the kids that feel safe back in school full-time,” the mother of three said in a Facebook message. “I firmly believe we need to learn to live with this virus because it’s not going away anytime soon and our kids have already missed so much academically. We’re taking almost a year out of school.”
As long as schools follow safety guidelines, she believes communities could learn to live with the virus, instead of “(stopping) life until a vaccine comes out.”
Several school districts said they cannot reopen fully under current state guidelines, including a 3-foot distance between desks and a 6-foot separation during meals.
But Faria said it’s likely not every family would return full-time, and some may opt to go fully remote instead, reducing the in-person student population.
She thinks schools should conduct a survey to see how many students would return full-time. Then, at least they could see if it is feasible for those who want it.
Other parents aren’t convinced.
Margaret Hanley of Mansfield is worried about how a full return would not only affect coronavirus cases within the school community but also the quarantines that they trigger.
“I think it creates upheaval in students’ and families’ lives to go back to school only to have to likely quarantine soon after,” the mother of two said. “We’re already seeing that with the hybrid model.”
Hanley said the mandatory quarantine for close contacts of a positive case is “almost as bad” as direct transmission in schools, because it still takes a child out of class for two weeks.
In Mansfield, 15 positive cases since Sept. 1 sent 178 contacts into quarantine. Currently the district has only seven positive cases, but 78 students or staff members under quarantine.
Other districts have triggered similar quarantines for entire classes after a positive case.
“If schools aren’t set up to accommodate half of the kids safely, how are they going to accommodate all of the kids?” she said. “I want to see my kids back in their lives as much as possible, but I think the constant upheaval is worse.”
Hanley said she would support creative approaches to getting students back — like outdoor tents or finding more space for extra classrooms — but that would require funding for more staff and rentals.
“If Baker thinks kids can go back full-time, he needs to help the schools get there safely,” she said.
Nicole Tremblay said she took the governor’s comments more as pressure on school districts who “arbitrarily” chose to stay fully remote this fall, rather than those using the hybrid model.
Many public school districts, she said, wouldn’t be able to accommodate their full population under the state’s guidelines.
“I think the good news is, if the cases are low and there’s no outbreaks, it means the measures they have in place are working,” she said. “Now, how do you size that up?”
That answer would probably require some creativity — and money, Tremblay said.
But she is also conflicted by her own family’s situation.
Her kindergartner attends Foxboro Regional Charter School, which is operating fully remote. Even if the school moves hybrid, Tremblay prefers to keep her daughter home to maintain safe visits with extended family — especially since the school pulls students from several communities.
But she worries that move would put her daughter at a disadvantage if her teacher is juggling students both online and in person.
“We’re finally in a groove,” she said. “We want to keep what we have going.”
And Jared Jackson simply wants to wait for a vaccine.
The North Attleboro father of two said it was “misleading” for Baker to suggest that in-person learning doesn’t affect community coronavirus rates. He doesn’t think we can be sure.
“We are now 7-8 weeks out from when K-12 and colleges started up again, and sure enough, it’s widespread and growing,” he said in a Facebook message. “Most kids can have Covid-19 and show no symptoms, therefore they don’t get tested, for days they could be transmitting the virus to their parents, grandparents, cousins, friends, etc., 4-14 days later those contacts get Covid-19 and no one associates it with the school!”
Jackson said he believes in-person learning would once again increase coronavirus numbers to the point of another state shutdown.
“The % of kids who will struggle to overcome remote learning will not outweigh the lives lost, long-term complications for survivors and the economic damage that (would) come,” he said. “We need to show some patience and common sense.”
