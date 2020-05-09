ATTLEBORO — A Weymouth man who led police on a wild car chase from Foxboro to South Attleboro cited the coronavirus pandemic in a bid for release pending his sentencing for a string of bank robberies.
But it didn’t work.
Charles L Wheeler, 48, was denied his request last week in U.S. District Court in Boston, where he faces sentencing July 13, according to court records.
In September 2018, Wheeler led state police on a chase that began at Gillette Stadium and extended to the Toner Boulevard exit of Interstate 95 in North Attleboro, where he crashed.
He fled on foot and stole a car that had been left running at the pumps at the nearby Tri-Boro Gulf gas station, but was finally stopped on Route 1 in South Attleboro near the Pawtucket border, according to court records.
He pleaded guilty March 10 to robbing banks in Avon, Brockton, Braintree, Boston and Andover.
During a detention hearing, Wheeler cited the pandemic and submitted information about hypertension and COVID-19 in additional to medical records, according to court records.
The medical records were sealed by the court.
Wheeler is being held pending sentencing at the Norfolk County Correctional Center, where one inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, according to records.
Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley said he was sympathetic to the issues that Wheeler raised “and it is apparent that those who are incarcerated during the current pandemic face substantial hardship.”
However, Kelley cited Wheeler’s lengthy criminal record and history of substance abuse “that apparently has driven much of his criminal behavior,” according to the docket.
Because he had nowhere to go if released, the judge found he would be a danger to the community and ordered him detained pending sentencing.
His alleged accomplice in the robberies, Dong Lee, 50, of Providence, is scheduled to plead guilty May 27. Lee was a passenger in Wheeler’s car at the time of the chase.
