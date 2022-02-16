ATTLEBORO — There could be a battle at Wednesday’s school committee meeting over whether to extend the coronavirus mask mandate in city schools.
At least one of the four school board members who called for the special meeting to discuss the mandate is hoping to extend it.
The meeting was scheduled at the request of school committee members Rob Geddes, Chris Frappier, Shannon Johnson and Dianne Sawyer, and Geddes told The Sun Chronicle he thinks the mandate should continue into March. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Zito Conference Room in Attleboro High School, Room 178E.
State school and health officials announced Feb. 9 that schools can drop the mandate starting Feb. 28 if they choose.
Atteboro School Committee Chair Steve Withers Jr. said he will oppose any such move to extend the mandate.
Meanwhile, school committees in three other towns have voted to end mask mandates.
Following the lead of state officials, school boards in Norton, Foxboro and the King Philip Regional have rescinded the mask mandates, effective Feb. 28.
All this comes as coronavirus cases plunge, but Geddes said he’s concerned about a post-winter vacation uptick in cases, which happened last year.
“In the community last year, there was a spike in cases that followed a few weeks after February break and the February 28 date is the first day back from break,” he said in emailed comments to The Sun Chronicle.
“Extending into March will help us to limit any impacts that February break activities might have on cases within the schools and get us to warmer weather where windows can be open more often and younger students can be outside more frequently.”
But Withers has vowed try to block any extension.
“I’ll oppose any attempts to extend the mask mandate beyond February 28th, and will strongly advocate that the committee deny any motion to extend it,” he told The Sun Chronicle in an email.
“Students have suffered educationally, emotionally and socially due to the restrictions placed on them throughout the pandemic and our focus should be on helping them return to some sense of normalcy rather than keeping them in masks.”
He said ending the mask mandate is “long overdue.”
“That decision was out of our hands and there is nothing we can do about that now,” Withers said.
“What we can do is follow the recommendations of Massachusetts and city health officials and of the Attleboro public school administration by removing the masking requirement now.”
Coronavirus cases among students and staff members have dropped below 1% at the statewide and local levels.
Geddes cited other reasons for his wanting to extend the mask mandate as well, including a recommendation from the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that masking should remain in schools.
While cases in schools and the community have dropped, they are still “relatively high,” Geddes said.
Cases, however, have declined rapidly from the peak of 132,557 statewide in the week ending Jan. 14, which was 92,611 more than the record number of 39,946 in January 2021.
The surge in cases was driven by the omicron variant which has been found to be more transmissible, but less dangerous.
The latest weekly statewide number was 16,421 for the week ending Feb. 11, which is down 116,136 cases in one month.
The daily average for the week ending Feb. 11 was 2,345 and this week so far, after three days, the daily average is 1,287, a drop of 45%.
Geddes said the higher numbers in schools compared to fall numbers and numbers a year ago justify his position.
“In the schools last week alone, we had more COVID cases than the entire months of September and October and more than the entire month of February last year,” he told The Sun Chronicle.
Cases in September and October were just starting to climb after bottoming out in the week ending July 6 when just six cases were reported in the 10-communities tracked by The Sun Chronicle.
The latest surge began in late November and accelerated through December and reached its peak in the week ending Jan. 14 with 132,557 cases statewide.
As of Feb. 10, 5,634 students and 1,089 staff members statewide tested positive for the disease.
The highest number statewide for students with the virus was 41,063, or 4.46%, in the week ending Jan. 13.
The 5,634 with the virus now represents an 86% decline in cases.
The highest number for staff was 12,213, or 8.7%, in the week ending Jan. 6.
The 1,089 staffers with the virus represents a 91% drop in cases.
In the 14 school districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle, only one had more than 1% of its students afflicted with the disease as of Feb. 10.
The total number of cases among students in the 14 districts was 238, or 0.79% of the 30,009 students.
And out of the 4,065 staff members, 31, or 0.76%, tested positive.
Area student cases fell from 403 to 238 in the week ending Feb.10, a decline of 41%.
In Attleboro, they fell from 100 to 58, which is 0.98% of the student population.
Cases among staff members areawide fell from 60 to 31, a decline of 48%.
The high number for students in the 14 communities tracked by The Sun Chronicle was 1,578, or 5.26%, in the week ending Jan. 5.
The high number for staff was 362, or 8.91%, in the same week.