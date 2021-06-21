With coronavirus vaccination rates slowing, Bristol Community College is aiming to lure more to get their shots by offering free food, ice cream, music and a chance to win an array of prizes.
The school is holding a vaccination event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at its Elsbree Street campus in Fall River.
College officials are calling it a “family-focused” event with everyone 12 and older eligible to get a free vaccination.
No appointment is needed, but preregistration is encouraged.
All that’s needed is a “valid ID and health insurance card.”
Those who get vaccinated get a $25 Stop & Shop gift card and are entered to win $20,000 in scholarships and free classes; a Lenovo 14-inch laptop valued at $525; $100 Stop & Shop gift cards and $50 gift cards to the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River.
The Pfizer vaccine will be used and the required second shot will be scheduled when the first shot is administered.
Radio station FUN107 will do a live broadcast from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
To register go to BristolCC.edu/VaxUP, but walk-ins are welcome.
While 58.8 percent of the state’s 6.9 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to information available from the state’s Department of Public Health, the number of people getting shots every week has diminished.
On May 9, for example, 42 percent of the population had been vaccinated.
By May 16 that number rose to 46 percent.
On May 23 the number increased by 3.4 percent, on May 30 it went up by 3.1, on June 7 by 2.9, and on June 14 by just 1.73.
On June 21 the weekly increase rose slightly to 1.8 percent.
In The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community coverage area, which is comprised of communities from Bristol and Norfolk counties, a similar trend is evident.
Those 65 and older who have become fully vaccinated has increases at about 1 percent a week for the last four weeks, rising to 82.6 percent.
That number translates to an average of 309 additional seniors being vaccinated per week.
All told, the increase has been 1,190 seniors over the last four weeks which is about 298 seniors per week, which is less than 1 percent.
Last week just 175 additional seniors were vaccinated bringing the total to 25,503 out of 30,876.
Those fully vaccinated among the general area population of 198,294 increased just 1.7 percent in the week ending June 17 to 107,480, which is 63 percent of the population.
The prior week, ending June 10, the number of fully vaccinated people increased by 2.8 percent.
The week ending June 3 it also increased by 2.8 percent and the week ending May 27 the number had increased by 4.2 percent.
Bristol’s coronavirus clinic is the latest effort of the college’s participation in the U.S. Department of Education and White House’s COVID-19 College Vaccination Challenge.
It supports President Biden’s goal of administering at least one vaccine shot to at least 70 percent of adult Americans and to get to 160 million Americans being fully vaccinated by July 4, a press release said.
