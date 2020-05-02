Behind the lines, local public health and school nurses work to stem the tide of coronavirus

They’ve been at it for weeks now. Unheralded, they work quietly behind the scenes to stop a killer.
They are not cops, but they are detectives seeking to stem the rising tide of death wrought by coronavirus, an invisible enemy that can victimize anyone, but most often stalks the old and infirm.
Their work is critical, but the nature of the job makes it impossible for them to know how many lives they save. They are, however, lifesavers.
They’re at it seven days a week and there’s little glory or fame involved — just long, hard hours of intense work.
They are the public health nurses in every city and town, and in many cases, they are being helped by a phalanx of school nurses who currently have no schools in which to nurse.
These nurses are not on the front lines, they are behind the lines, in offices and on phones making calls, talking to those with coronavirus and tracking those with whom the sick have been in contact.
It’s called contact tracing. Its goal is to contain the disease by informing the sick they need to isolate themselves and informing those with whom they’ve had close contact that they need to quarantine.
Their job, simply put, is to keep the sick and potentially sick away from those who are healthy.
Keeping track of all those people is a big job, even in a small city like Attleboro.
As of Thursday, there were 433 cases of coronavirus in Attleboro. Out of that number, 31 had succumbed to the disease. And more cases are added every day.
Four hundred thirty-three cases means there have to be 433 calls placed.
The number of close contacts each has had is unknown, but officials say there’s usually at least one and there could be as many as four. That means the number of calls immediately doubles and may even quadruple.
Attleboro health nurse Jacquie O’Brien said she’s never experienced anything like the coronavirus pandemic in her nursing career, nor the workload that it’s put upon her and her fellow public health nurses throughout the state.
“Unprecedented,” was the word she used.
“The workload is daunting and is a reminder that efforts from many quarters are needed to stem the spread of COVID-19,” she said in an emailed comment dashed off during a quick break.
O’Brien is getting help from the city’s cadre of 10 school nurses to help her keep up with information gathering and dissemination.
Their assistance is crucial. This is not a job that can be done alone, she said.
So far the number of cases and contacts traced are likely in the “low thousands,” O’Brien said.
The work is time consuming and exhausting, but crucial.
“It’s a cornerstone in helping to stop the spread of COVID- 19,” she said.
Her estimation of the job’s importance is not just the opinion of one local health nurse. It’s the opinion of those for whom the study of disease transmission consumes their professional lives.
Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health published a paper last week laying out a plan for stemming coronavirus with contact tracing, titled “A National Plan to Enable Comprehensive COVID-19 Case Finding and Contact Tracing in the U.S.”
Lead authors Crystal Watson, Anita Cicero, James Blumenstock and Michael Fraser summarized the plan bluntly.
“In order to save lives, reduce COVID-19’s burden on our healthcare system, ease strict social distancing measures, and confidently make progress toward returning to work and school, the United States must implement a robust and comprehensive system to identify all COVID-19 cases and trace all close contacts of each identified case,” they wrote.
Those testing positive must isolate themselves and those with whom they’ve come in contact must quarantine themselves for as long at 14 days to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious disease, which is especially dangerous to anyone over the age of 60.
The authors estimated that one person could infect as many as three others, which would lead to exponential increases if unchecked. They said one person and those who that person infects could eventually be responsible for making tens of thousands of people sick.
If one person infects three and those three infect three more, and so on and so on and so on. By the 10th replication the number of those infected is 59,049.
That’s a lot of people.
To see the scary potential of Attleboro cases alone, multiply 433 by 59,049.
The answer is 25,568,217.
Clearly, that’s a worst case scenario, but one that’s possible with a contagion that’s easily spread by mere mist from one’s mouth.
Regardless of actual numbers, this disease unchecked has terrifying potential, especially for older people and people with underlying medical conditions who would likely get very sick and who could die.
Those over the age of 80 are the frailest and they’ve been dying in big numbers in Massachusetts — 2,263 as of Thursday.
They accounted for 63.5 percent of all deaths, according to statistics released by the state’s Department of Public Health last week.
Those between 70 and 79 accounted for 22.1 percent of all deaths, while those between 60 and 69 accounted for 9.7 percent of all deaths.
All told, those over the age of 60 accounted for 95.3 percent of all deaths.
And those in the state’s 388 nursing homes, which care for thousands of frail elders, account for at least 57 percent of all deaths.
Those are the people who need the most protection, but anyone of any age can spread the disease.
So to stop it, people who have the disease must be contacted and asked with whom they’ve been in close contact and those people must be contacted, queried and quarantined.
While the process may seem straightforward, it’s time consuming.
The 2-page-long questionnaire used by health officials is comprehensive. It creates a medical biography of the person and includes questions about their symptoms, clinical complications and possible sources of exposure.
There are questions about household contacts, contacts with close friends or associates and “high risk” exposures, like those at nursing homes.
There are questions about workplace exposures, air travel and community exposures.
The Johns Hopkins authors estimated it will take another 100,000 trained contact tracers, in addition to those already at work, to do the job nationwide.
“In order to trace all contacts, safely isolate the sick, and quarantine those exposed, we estimate that our public health workforce needs to add approximately 100,000 (paid or volunteer) contact tracers to assist with this large-scale effort,” they said. “This workforce could be strategically deployed to areas of greatest need and managed through state and local public health agencies that are on the front lines of COVID-19 response.”
The writers estimated that it would take $3.6 billion in federal cash dispersed to state and territorial health departments to pay for the program.
Locally, Mayor Paul Heroux said city nurses are on salary and will eventually “be made whole” with compensatory time off for the long days and weeks they are putting in.
“People like Jacquie and (health agent) Alan (Perry) do what they need to do to get the job done,” he said. “We’re going to make them whole at some time in the future.”
Meanwhile, at the state level, Gov. Charlie Baker began what he dubbed the Community Tracing Collaborative on April 3 to help with contact tracing.
The initiative is a collaboration between the state and a nonprofit, Boston-based, healthcare organization called Partners In Health.
The first calls by the CTC were made on April 12, according to Jason Lefferts, a spokesperson for DPH.
Lefferts said that as of this past week the state had hired 850 people to do contact tracing, but that there would be more than 1,000 doing the work “very soon.”
He said the contact tracers make calls 12 hours a day, seven days a week. Some work 8-hour shifts and some work 4-hour shifts.
As of Wednesday, CTC workers had contacted 6,108 people who had tested positive for coronavirus and 4,322 people who had close contact with those people. With more than 62,000 cases statewide, a number that goes up every day, there’s a long way to go.
But Lefferts said the median number of contacts per coronavirus case has been two, which is good.
The fewer the better.
“This likely reflects a strong social-distancing effort by people in Massachusetts,” he said in emailed comments.
He said officials anticipate the contact tracing effort will continue through early next year.
That’s another nine months at least.
Norton’s health nurse Donna Palmer, who technically works part time, but lately has been on all the time, said simply, “It’s a big job.”
She said she’ll likely be asking for help from the CTC at some point even though Norton’s five school nurses are pitching in with the gigantic effort.
Palmer said she’s worked “every single day since March 15,” including Easter, noting, however, that was a short day, only three hours.
“Anybody in public health has not taken a day off,” she said. “It’s almost not possible.”
Sometimes contact tracers feel like they’ll never be done.
“You have a feeling like your running behind a bus and can’t catch up,” she said.
While the job is time consuming, Palmer said it’s a job she loves even in the worst of times, which these are.
“I enjoy talking with people,” she said. “It’s been a very rewarding experience.”
Usually, she has access to the phone numbers she needs through state records, but sometimes it takes some work to locate someone.
However, when she gets the phone number she needs, the person is often available.
“With the life we’re living now, everyone is staying home,” Palmer said.
That helps her do her job, and it’s good they are staying home. Very often, close contacts with a sick person are family members, often a spouse, and those are easier to find.
Workplace contacts are sometimes often more difficult, Palmer said.
But she said there’s little resistance to the numerous questions she has to ask and the advice she has to give to keep the victims and potential victims safe.
All information gathered is kept confidential, and the only goal is to stop the disease dead in its tracks. The people with whom she speaks understand that.
“I really find that most conversations are worthwhile and pleasant,” she said.
Calls run between 21- and 41-minutes, according to her logs, for an average of half an hour.
As of Thursday, there were 99 cases of coronavirus in Norton and two deaths from the disease.
The state plans to assign CTC workers to help out in towns and cities starting on May 1.
“That will help a lot,” Palmer said.
Her fellow public health nurse, AnneMarie Fleming in North Attleboro, describes the town’s 11 school nurses helping her as “a wonderful group.”
North Attleboro had 168 coronavirus cases as of Thursday to track down along with contacts.
Like Palmer, Fleming said most of the people she talks to are very cooperative.
“Most people are really good,” she said. “People are very cooperative. They don’t want to make anyone sick.”
She and her assistants have made about 400 calls so far.
“In the beginning, I was doing all of it, but I needed help with the contacts,” she said.
Often the person who is sick, along with the contacts are called more than once to keep track of their symptoms, Fleming said. All that adds up to hundreds, if not eventually thousands of calls.
She and the other nurses will be stuck to their desks and phones for some time to come.
They’re all sacrificing.
“What personal life?” Fleming laughed when asked how it has affected her home time.
But there will be a few, probably way more than a few, people walking around who may not have been if the nurses didn’t do what they are doing now.
Nobody will ever know who got saved, but we will all know who to thank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.